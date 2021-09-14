Apple Watch Series 7 with larger Retina display, fast charging launched

Apple Watch Series 7 is here. The latest Apple Watch model has been unveiled at the company's California streaming event. It comes with a familiar look as the Series 6, though it packs a ton of new features. The first big visual change is a larger always-on Retina display.

The Apple Watch Series 7 comes in five new Aluminium colours. It features fast charging that the company claims can charge the smartwatch from 0 to 80 per cent in 45 minutes. It runs on watchOS 8 and packs features that we saw on the Apple Watch Series 6. It comes with a full keyboard with QuickPath. It comes with features like ECG and a Blood Oxygen monitor. Apple claims that the Apple Watch Series 7 is the company's most durable Apple Watch ever.

The new Watch comes with all-new watch faces and a fall detection feature during workouts. As rumours hinted, the new Apple Watch comes in 41mm and 45mm sizes, making it the biggest Apple Watch model yet.