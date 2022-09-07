Apple Watch Series 8 and Watch Ultra with body temperature sensor, Watch SE 2 launched: Price, specs

Apple has launched new smartwatches dubbed Apple Watch Series 8 and Watch SE 2 at its Far Out event tonight. The company has also launched a more durable and rugged Apple Watch Ultra that is aimed at hikers and other fitness enthusiasts. All the new watches look more or less the same, but there are differences in the build quality and some features. Alongside smartwatches, Apple has announced the launch of new iPhones and AirPods.

Apple Watch Series 8, Watch SE and Watch Ultra prices

The Apple Watch Series 8 costs $399 for the GPS version, which translates to Rs 31,800. The LTE variant costs $499, which is roughly Rs 39,800. It is available in four colour options with the aluminium option. The stainless steel model gets three colours. There's a special Nike edition as well. Lastly, there's a more premium version created by Hermes featuring a leather strap and a steel trap.

The Watch SE 2 or SE (2022) has an aluminium version that costs $249 (roughly Rs 19,800) for the GPS version and $299 (roughly Rs 23,800) for the cellular version.

Lastly, the Watch Ultra costs $799, which is roughly Rs 63,700. But the India-specific price is much more, at Rs 89,900.

The Watch Series 8 and SE 2 will go on sale on September 16. The Watch Ultra will go on sale on September 23 and Apple is yet to announce the India prices.

Apple Watch Series 8, Watch SE and Watch Ultra specifications

Starting with the Watch Series 8, the new Apple Watch smartwatch looks similar to the old-gen model. One key feature that Apple has added is a body temperature sensor. Now, this sensor has many benefits, but the company says it could particularly help women to track their ovulation cycles. With cycle tracking capabilities and a body temperature sensor, Apple Watch Series 8 is touted to offer a near-accurate prediction.

Apart from that, old features remain, such as ECG, blood oxygen monitoring (SpO2), and fall detection. There's also a new 'crash detection' feature, which works via two motion sensors. If the watch detects an unusual shake or fall, it will send an SOS call to family and friends. Otherwise, the Apple Watch Series 8 comes with a brighter screen. The battery, on the other hand, remains the same at 18 hours. But there's a new low power mode to deliver 36 hours of battery use. It will also come with the old Watch Series 4 and above, with WatchOS 9.

On the other hand, the Watch SE 2 or SE 2022 gets almost all the features such as crash detection and an activity tracker. Users can also track and monitor sleep patterns. But there's no body temperature sensor. It looks similar to the Watch Series 8 sans some key features.

Coming to the most premium Apple Watch Ultra, the smartwatch comes with a 49mm dial that features sapphire glass for extra durability. It is made of titanium, which is typically believed to be more skin-friendly as it causes less irritation. Apple has mainly upgraded the build quality to make the watch stronger and more convenient for outdoor enthusiasts. For instance, there's a new Action button to instantly start an activity. This button works easily even with thick gloves on.

It also comes with the biggest battery and is touted to deliver 36 hours of battery with regular usage. With low power mode, it can extend to up to 60 hours. Apple says the Watch Ultra comes with dual-GPS that works in areas with low cellular connectivity. It could be most helpful while hiking in remote areas. Additionally, there's a WR100 rating, which means divers can wear it as deep as 100ft.