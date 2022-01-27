Apple Watch Series 8 launch: Specs, features, design, expected India price, and everything that we know so far

The Apple Watch Series 7 launched last year in the month of October, later than its usual launch timeline. While it has only been a few months since the smartwatch arrived, leaks around the next-gen Apple Watch Series 8 have begun to appear. Apple was tipped to be working on a bunch of health features, including Body temperature monitoring, Blood pressure tracking and Blood glucose monitoring. But recent reports suggest that all these features may not make it to the Apple Watch Series 8.

The current-gen Apple Watch Series 7 was expected to get a design overhaul and bring some noteworthy health features. However, that didn't seem to happen. So it is now believed that the design changes may trickle down to the Apple Watch Series 8. But a recent leak denies the possibility of the same, stating that the watch may feature the same design as its predecessor with just a speaker grille as an additional element.

We know more about the Apple Watch Series 8, so keep reading to find out all the details.

Apple Watch Series 8: Specs and features

-- The Apple Watch Series 8 is likely to launch in the month of September 2022 during its usual launch timeline. The watch is rumoured to see a bunch of changes. However, it cannot be said if the changes tipped for Apple Watch Series 8 will come out to be true.

-- Earlier rumours had hinted that the new Apple Watch might get the Body temperature sensor. However, Mark Gurman, in his recent Power On newsletter, said that the Apple Watch Series would miss out on the Body temperature monitoring feature like the blood glucose and blood pressure tracking features. Here is what Gurman noted in his Newsletter "Body temperature was on this year's roadmap, but chatter about it has slowed down recently. Blood pressure is at least two to three years away, while I wouldn't be surprised if glucose monitoring doesn't land until later in the second half of the decade."

Apple Watch Series 8 render, Photo- LeaksApplePro

-- A few design renders of Apple Watch Series 8 have appeared online. The most recent development was reported by iDropNews in collaboration with LeaksApplePro. The render shows the Apple Watch Series 8 in a design identical to the current version. It has curved edges and a slightly curved display. There's a secondary speaker grille which remains to be the only differentiating design element. The report further adds that the watch was seen in a Light Green shade similar to that of the iPad Air.

-- The Apple Watch Series 8 was seen with flat sides and a flat display in the previous leaks. This design was first rumoured for the Apple Watch Series 7. However, that didn't see the light of the day. So we will have wait to for further leaks to see if there's anything to claim here.

-- In a different leak, display Analyst Ross Young revealed that Apple Watch Series 8 might be offered in three size options. This is likely to include the existing 41mm, 45mm models and another larger model than the two.

-- A bunch of health tracking features were also suggested for the Apple Watch Series 8, but the latest reports deny the inclusion of any of those features.

Apple Watch Series 8 launch

The Apple Watch Series 7 saw a delayed launch in October last year. Besides this, Apple has had a consistent track record when it comes to the launch of Apple Watches. The brand has been launching Apple Watch in September since its inception in 2015. Thus a September launch next year seems likely.

Apple Watch Series 8 India price (expected)

Apple Watch Series 7 saw an incremental upgrade, which reflected on the pricing as well. The Apple Watch Series 7 was launched at Rs 41,900, just Rs 1,000 higher than the Apple Watch Series 6. Although it's too early to talk about the pricing of the Apple Watch Series 8, there shouldn't be a huge price bump looking at the expected changes.