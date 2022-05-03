Apple Watch Series 8 likely to support body temperature sensor but there may be a problem

Apple Watch Series 8 is likely to arrive later this year alongside the iPhone 14. The rumour mill is abuzz that the Watch Series 8 will bring interesting features, mostly upgrades over the last generation. For instance, initially, there were reports that this year's Watch Series 8 would feature a body temperature sensor, but later, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman dismissed those reports and said that Apple might still be working on that feature and it is unlikely to be available on the Watch Series 8. Now, renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said that Apple may be working on an algorithm that will support temperature measurement on the Watch Series 8.

Kuo, through his Twitter handle, shared that Apple had to cancel the body temperature sensor for last year's Apple Watch Series 7 because their algorithm "failed to qualify before entering EVT (Engineering Validation Testing) stage." But this year, Apple may be working on the algorithm again and if it meets the company's "high requirements", the Watch Series 8 may end up featuring it. In all likelihood, the body temperature sensor will measure the body temperature of the user, and with the help of collected data, notify them if they have a fever and give them suggestions on how to maintain the optimal temperature.

