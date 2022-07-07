Apple Watch Series 8 to get new Extreme Sports version, Apple Watch SE said to launch alongside

Apple Watch Series 8 is set to get a new "Extreme Sports" version, according to a new report. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claims that the iPhone 13 maker will launch a new rugged version of the Apple Watch, which will be suitable for athletes, hikers and others who want a smartwatch for extreme conditions.

Gurman claims that this new rugged version of the Apple Watch Series 8 will launch alongside the regular model later this year. The sports version will be the biggest Apple Watch to date. Its display will measure about 2-inches diagonally, which is larger than the current 1.9-inch display of the Series 7.

The Extreme Sports version (not the official moniker) will have a screen resolution of 410 x 502 pixels. Gurman speculates that Apple may use the extra display area to show more fitness metrics on the Apple Watch face at one time.

Unlike the aluminium and stainless steel versions of the standard Apple Watch, the rugged version will have some metal casing that is stronger than aluminium. The screen will be more shatter-resistant and will have a larger battery as well.

Alongside these two models, Apple will also refresh the Apple Watch SE. All three models are expected to get the same S8 chip, which will be a rebadged S7 chip. Apple is also said to launch the new Apple Watch Series 8 with an improved low power mode, some new health features and possibly a new body temperature sensor.