Apple Watch Ultra durability tested with hammer, table broke before the watch

A popular YouTuber tested the durability of the Apple Watch Ultra to see if the claims made by the company were right or false. Apple introduced a new watch category at the recent iPhone 14 launch event and asserted this is the most rugged Apple Watch ever that can withstand extreme environments. The company claimed that the Apple Watch Ultra is the best technical tool for adventurers and explorers in a range of environments.

The wearable is certified to the relevant aspects of MIL-STD-810H, which Apple says is used for military equipment. The smartwatch has a titanium case and a coating of sapphire front crystal glass. So, a YouTuber (with TechRax channel) decided to test the durability of the Apple Watch Ultra and the result was quite interesting.

The watch was first dropped from around four feet high and it received minor scratches and dents, which were visible only on the titanium case. It was then thrown into a jar of nails, but the display or the case didn't attain any scratches. Though, the strap did get a bit muddy. The next test was done using a hammer.

He repeatedly hit the watch's display about 1 or 2 times and the watch didn't break. After a few more repeated attempts, the table got damaged but the watch didn't break. However, it stopped working after hitting it with a hammer about 7 times. There are chances that some internal components had suffered some damage because of which the watch failed to work.

The watch's display and the case broke after about 10 attempts. The durability is still pretty impressive, considering the Apple Watch Ultra managed to survive 2-3 initial hits. Of course, the test is a bit unrealistic too, considering one won't be hitting it with a hammer 10 times and the worse that might happen is accidentally dropping it from a height. But, the video does give a sense of relief to users that they are a very rugged watch that won't achieve damage so easily.

In India, the Apple Watch Ultra is pretty expensive and it comes with a starting price of Rs 89,900. The smartwatch is already on sale and interested buyers can buy it via Apple.in, and other platforms.