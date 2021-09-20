Apple Watch with flat-edge design may debut among three new models next year

At its September 14 event, Apple scored a point against tipsters who repeatedly leaked information around the company's devices. Contrary to the popular speculation of a new Apple Watch with a flat-edge redesign, Apple launched a similar-to-before look on the Apple Watch Series 7. Months of tips and leaks prior to the launch event were proved wrong with the launch. Though a noted analyst now reiterates that the flat-edge design will eventually make its way to the Apple Watch.

In his weekly Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has stated that the Apple Watch will eventually get the flat-edge design. Gurman has mentioned that Apple will come out with three new Apple Watch models in 2022. One of these will be the much-sought flat-edge Apple Watch which has confused analysts for months now.

Gurman was one of the analysts who predicted the redesign to make its way to the Apple Watch Series 7. Apple shocked everyone involved with the speculation by shaping the new Apple Watch just as the prior model, only a bit bigger and more profound. Theories about what went wrong with the tips have since been circulated online, as tipsters still swear by seeing the redesign themselves.

Some say that Apple had to make last-minute changes to the Apple Watch due to some production issues with the new design. This, however, is unlikely as Apple had come up with a full-scale commercial video for the new Apple Watch at the time of launch. This means the product had been shot in a well-planned video, likely weeks before the official announcement.

Other theories say that Apple deliberately led the tipsters astray by setting up a false narrative around the flat-edge redesign. The company has been in a cold war against such leaks and has taken several steps to ensure the secrecy of its projects are maintained. Spreading a false rumour in the industry, however, seems a bit too big of a step to take for Apple.

Whatever the reason may be, Gurman seems to stand with his previous prediction, if not for this then the next iteration of the Apple Watch. He now suggests that the design can be seen in next year's Apple Watch model and going by the strong indication towards such a design, it is likely that we will see it in the near future, even if not this year.