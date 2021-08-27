Apple will allow app developers to accept payments outside App Store

Apple has finally let go of its stringent App Store rules. Following a much public brawl with Epic Games, Apple has agreed to allow app developers to accept payments outside the app store and interact directly with customers about the in-app purchases. The company announced that it had reached a settlement on a class-action lawsuit filed by small developers. Apple said that it would make changes to its App Store rules and offer funds to small developers. As per previous App Store guidelines, a developer was not allowed to side-step Apple's payment systems. Failing to comply with Apple's payment guidelines, led to the removal of the app from the App Store.

"The agreement clarifies that developers can share purchase options with users outside their iOS app; expands the price points developers can offer for subscriptions, in-app purchases, and paid apps; and establishes a new fund to assist qualifying US developers. The updates constitute the latest chapter of Apple's longstanding efforts to evolve the App Store into an even better marketplace for users and developers alike," Apple said in a statement.

Apple has said that it would now help developers in reaching their customers. The developers can use communications, such as email, to share information about payment methods outside their iOS app. Apple will not charge a commission from the developers on any purchases taking place outside their app or the App Store. Users must consent to the communication and have the right to opt-out.

Having said that, Apple will still charge a 30 per cent of commission for purchases that are made within the App Store. However, businesses that have earned less than $1 million will pay a lowered commission fee of 15% for the next three years.

The Cupertino-giant has pledged support to small businesses. The company has said that it would pay $100 million to the developers.

"Apple will also establish a fund to assist small US developers, particularly as the world continues to suffer from the effects of COVID-19. Eligible developers must have earned $1 million or less through the US storefront for all of their apps in every calendar year in which the developers had an account between June 4, 2015, and April 26, 2021 — encompassing 99 per cent of developers in the US," the company said in the statement.