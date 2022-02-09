Apple will increase number of paid sick days for both full-time and part-time employees

Apple has announced perks for the retail workers, who are believed to be working under a lot of pressure ever since Covid-19 struck the world. As per a Bloomberg report, Apple has doubled the number of paid sick days, increased vacation, paid parental leave, and other benefits. The new policies are being rolled out for retail employees in the United States. Apple currently operates around 270 stores in the US.

The Bloomberg report reveals that Apple has not publicly announced the new changes that are being implemented. However, the cat has been let out of the bag by unidentified sources upon request of anonymity. The report notes that Apple will now double-paid sick days for both full-time and part-time workers. The sick days can be used for mental health leave and for taking care of ill family members. Previously, retail workers were granted only six paid leaves, but now the number has doubled to twelve.

Not just for the days when the employees are sick, Apple will also provide extra vacation days to the retail workers to unwind and rejuvenate. As per the Bloomberg report, workers will receive more annual vacation days beginning at three years of employment. Previously, workers were only allowed to take vacation days at the fifth year of their employment.

To be precise, the part-time workers get as many as six paid vacation days for the first time. They will also get paid paternal leave. This is something that has happened for the first time. The workers will now get up to six weeks. Apart from the leaves, the workers will also get access to discounted emergency backup care for children and their family members. These changes were confirmed by an Apple spokesperson. Apple employees had previously complained of working conditions during the Covid-19 pandemic.