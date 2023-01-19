Apple will soon activate hidden sensors in HomePod mini with software update, here is what they will do

Do you have a HomePod mini? Do you know it has a hidden sensor inside, which since its launch has been lying dormant. That is until now. Apple has now decided to activate this sensor through a software update. Once active, this secret sensor is going to help HomePod mini users record and monitor the room temperature as well as humidity around them. The feature, once activated, will provide this temperature and humidity information through voice commands to Siri.

It sure comes as surprise to HomePod mini users that their smart speaker is hiding such a useful feature all this while. Apple announced the feature on Wednesday night when it launched the second-generation HomePod. The new HomePod also comes with the same sensor, and will offer similar functionality.

While developing HomePod mini, Apple put the temperature and humidity sensors in the device. But for some reason decided not to activate it. Now with the re-launch of HomePod in 2023, Apple finally decided to turn on the features in HomePod mini as well with the latest device update. So, if you were thinking of buying the newly launched HomePod by getting excited by these in-built sensors, maybe you can stop and love your existing HomePod mini again.

According to reports, Apple will in the coming days activate the inbuilt sensors dormant inside the smart mini speaker. Apple has also revealed about the new feature in its advertisement for HomePod Mini on the website and touts that temperature and humidity sensor will help you build a "smart home hub."

To get the feature, users will have to update the HomePod mini to the upcoming software update. It is likely to be released alongside the iOS 16.3.

In the early days of its launch, a report by Bloomberg had highlighted that the HomePod mini carried within it a sensor that was dormant. After a while, the teardowns of the speaker by iFixit confirmed sensor. Apple says that once temperature and humidity monitoring is active on HomePod mini, it will read this data from the ambient air. The company says that to get most accurate readings users should ask Siri for temperature or humidity when the speaker is not playing any music.

The HomePod mini was launched in 2020 and currently it is available in India from the Apple Online Store as well as Apple retailers. The smart speaker, which was praised for its superb sound quality despite its tiny size, sells at a price of Rs 10,900. The newly launched HomePod, meanwhile, costs Rs 32,900.