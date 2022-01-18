Apple will still take its commission on third-party payments on iOS apps

Apple and Google are facing increasing scrutiny by regulatory boards the world over. The point of debate - if the commission that the two charge from app developers on their respective app stores, especially on the in-app payments, is justified or not. In a recent lawsuit that followed the concern, Apple was instructed to allow third-party payment systems on its iOS App Store by the Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM). It seems like Apple has found a way to take commissions from that as well.

Clearly indicating the same in its recent note that reflects the update to the iOS store in the Netherlands, Apple mentions that it will take "a commission on transactions" from developers opting for third party in-app payment systems. Apple says that the decision is "consistent with the ACM's order."

How much this commission would be, or whether it will be lower than those opting for Apple's own In-App Purchase (IAP) system, is yet unknown. Clarity on the same is yet awaited from both Apple and the ACM.

The mere mention of the commission, however, indicates that Apple is not ready to give up on its cut from app purchases, even if the payment is carried out through other platforms. It would make sense if Apple charges less than what it takes from developers using Apple's IAP system for purchases. Otherwise, the only respite from the ACM orders would be to the app consumers, with the inclusion of payment options other than what Apple already offers through its own system. Developers would still have to pay a cut to Apple for all purchases.

Apple's new norms come in response to an earlier decision by the ACM that ordered Apple to allow dating-apps providers in the Netherland to use alternative payment systems. The regulatory body based this decision on the understanding that Apple violated competition laws by restricting developers to its own payment systems, a practice that was unreasonable as per ACM.

The order dated December last year gave Apple till January 15 to bring the appropriate changes to its App Store in the country. Had Apple failed to make the changes, it would have faced a fine of up to 50 million euros or about Rs 424 crore. The company has complied with the new directions for app developers wanting third-party payments on their iOS apps now listed in a blog post.

As can be seen, some key information is yet to be announced though, including the commission that Apple will charge such developers. Other than this, the company goes on to note that the developers opting for alternate payment setups will also need to provide assistance to users for these services. It clearly notes that Apple "will not be able to assist users with refunds, payment history, subscription management" and other such issues.

The decision by Apple follows a similar move in South Korea, where both Apple and Google were instructed to provide third-party app payments as an option for app developers. Google has complied to the decision, on the understanding that it will charge developers 11 per cent when they choose an alternative billing system, as opposed to its usual 15 per cent cut. Apple seems to be heading down the same path now.

Whether this will be enough for developers who have been trying to get this commission removed altogether, we will have to wait and see.