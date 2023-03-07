Apple working on a cheaper iPhone for 2024, likely to be called iPhone SE 4

Apple is not just working on its next-generation flagship iPhone series, aka the iPhone 15 series, but also on an affordable phone. As per reports, the Cupertino-based tech giant is working on a new iPhone SE model. If reports are to be believed, the iPhone SE 4 will go officially in 2024. We do not know the exact launch timeline yet, but considering the past record, we can expect the upcoming iPhone SE model to go official in the first half of 2024.

Even though there's some time for the iPhone SE 4 to go official, rumours and leaks about the smartphone are already making rounds on the internet for a while now. As per a new report, the iPhone SE 4 will come with an OLED panel supplied by BOE, which means that the company would be able to cut some costs by using a relatively cheaper OLED panel compared to what it would use on the upcoming iPhone 15 series. The same report coming from The Elec suggests that the upcoming iPhone SE 4 will come packed with a 6.1-inch OLED panel.

Now, if other reports are to be considered, Apple will bring a big change in the next iPhone SE in terms of design. It is said that the iPhone SE 4 will feature an iPhone 14-like design, which means that there will be a notch and slim bezels all around. Now, this also means that the iPhone SE 4 could offer a dual rear camera system, which will make up for the biggest-ever upgrade for the SE series on the camera front.

Meanwhile, some other rumours suggest that even in terms of specifications, the upcoming iPhone SE 4 will be quite similar to the iPhone 14. This means that the upcoming iPhone SE could feature a 6.1-inch display and be powered by an A15 Bionic chipset, which also powers the iPhone 13. Camera wise, Apple is also expected to bring a big upgrade to the iPhone SE 4. Until now, Apple opted for a single camera setup for both front and back for iPhone SE, but with the upcoming iPhone SE 4 things could change. The company is expected to incorporate two sensors on the rear panel. However, it is safe to assume that it may not be as good in terms of performance as the iPhone 14. Of course, that is because there will be a massive price gap between the two iPhone models.

As far as the pricing is concerned, the iPhone SE 4 will surely be priced aggressively. The existing iPhone SE model officially starts at a price of Rs 49,990 in India. It is possible that the upcoming model could be priced similarly until Apple decides to change the pricing strategy a bit.