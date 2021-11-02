Apple working on new iPhone, Apple Watch feature that detects if you are in a car accident

Apple is reportedly working on another life-saving feature. Apple already has a fall detection feature on Apple Watch that alerts contacts when the user falls down. The other life-saving feature that Apple is reportedly working on is the crash detection feature. This means that your iPhone and Apple Watch will be able to detect when you are in a car crash and dial the emergency numbers automatically. As per Wall Street Journal, the feature will be rolled out to the iPhones and Apple Watch next year.

Wall Street Journal has reviewed the documents that claim that a crash detection feature would be rolled out to iPhones and Apple Watch. The Crash Detection feature will "use data from sensors built into Apple devices including the accelerometer to detect car accidents as they occur, for instance by measuring a sudden spike in gravity, or "g," forces on impact", the report reads. Apple would use a motion-sensor to detect whether the person using an iPhone or Apple Watch is involved in a car crash or an accident of any sort.

Interestingly, Pixel phones already have a feature that calls for help whenever it detects a car crash. The feature is available on Google's Personal Safety app. The feature uses sensors like an accelerometer and a microphone to detect an accident. Whenever the app detects a car crash, the phone will raise an alarm, if it goes unanswered, the app will automatically call 911 and provide the location of the person involved in a crash to emergency services in the US. Many car companies including GM's OnStar, Subaru's Starlink, and Fiat Chrysler's Uconnect already come with an in-built car crash detection feature. However, most cars don't have that feature for them the iPhone feature will be very useful.

Apple's fall-detection feature on Apple Watch, which was launched years ago, had saved many lives. The watch detects when the users have taken a hard fall and dials 911 if the user does not respond to the notification sent by the system.

The crash detection feature is currently at a nascent stage. Apple may or may not launch the feature in the speculated year.



