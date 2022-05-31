Apple WWDC 2022 event: iOS 16 could offer Always-on Display, lock screen widgets, and more

Apple is gearing up to host its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which is just a few days away. At this year's event, Apple will likely show off its latest iOS 16, iPad OS 16, watchOS, macOS 13. The next major software version of iOS is expected to bring some of the major updates, as per leaks.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman is suggesting that the upcoming iOS 16 software update could bring the much-awaited Always-On Display (AoD) feature. The latter is already offered by Samsung, OnePlus, and other brands. The feature lets people add animated widgets and other things.

This will, of course, drain some battery because the screen will then require more power to remain open for 24 hours. Apple is said to offer the iPhone 14 Pro models with 120Hz variable refresh rate and the new versions will reportedly be able to adjust the refresh rate between 1Hz to 120Hz, which will help save a certain amount of battery. So, the refresh rate will automatically drop to 1Hz when AoD feature is enabled.

Apart from the AoD feature, iOS 16 could also add lock screen widgets through a new wallpaper format. It is worth pointing out that Apple already lets iPhone users access widgets from the lock screen, but the only difference is they are hidden behind a horizontal swipe. So, Apple might just make it easier for users to access them and improve the overall experience.

The upcoming iOS software version is also said to bring a new sort of wallpaper support that will have widget-like capabilities. Gurman says that the Messages app could also get "more social network-like functionality," which might be around audio messages. Apple is also expected to add a bunch of new features to the Health app. The latter may not arrive on iPad OS or macOS versions.

The watchOS 9 is said to get some improvements that may help offer better day-to-day operation and improve navigation experience. We might finally get a low-battery mode on the Apple Watch, which will not disable smart features and still help save some battery, as per leaks. With the launch of the iPadOS 16, Apple might make changes to windowing and multi-tasking experience.

Apple's WWDC 2022 event is not too far away, so you don't have to wait longer to know more about what the new software versions will bring to the table. The upcoming Apple event will take place on June 6 and will last till June 10.