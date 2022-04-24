Apple WWDC 2022: iOS 16, MacBook Air 2022 and everything else Apple is expected to launch at the event

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference is all set to kick start on June 6. Apple will showcase its latest innovations in iOS, iPadOS, and macOS during the five-day-long event, which will conclude on June 10. Like previous years, Apple will host the event virtually this time too. It will be live-streamed via official channels on Apple and on various social media platforms. Apple has not revealed what it plans to unveil at the event, but if rumours are anything to go by, Apple is expected to announce next generation software updates including iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9, tvOS 16, and more. A new HomePod along with AirPods are also in the list of devices that Apple could announce.

Talking about WWDC 2022, Apple's vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations and Enterprise and Education Marketing, Susan Prescott said, "At its heart, WWDC has always been a forum to create connection and build community. In that spirit, WWDC22 invites developers from around the world to come together to explore how to bring their best ideas to life and push the envelope of what's possible. We love connecting with our developers, and we hope all of our participants come away feeling energized by their experience."

Here is what Apple can launch at WWDC 2022

Apple is expected to announce next generation software updates including iPadOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9, TVOS 16. As per analyst Mark Gurman, the Cupertino-giant was previously spotted working on iOS 16, which has been codenamed Sydney and macOS, which has been condnamed Rome.

The upcoming iOS 16 is said to bring a host of camera features and much-needed improvements to the camera. It may also come with upgraded theme options. iPhone 6s and later are expected to get the update. With the iPadOS 16, users could get video editing tools like Final Cut Pro. Apart from the software updates, Apple is also expected to launch the new Mac Pro, a new Mac mini, a new HomePod and AirPods.

Tipster LeaksApple Pro has predicted that Apple might launch the M2 MacBook Air and the M2 Mac mini at WWDC. The devices will be powered by the M2 chip, which is to the M1 chip. Along with MacBook Air 2022, Apple was also rumoured to be working on the new Mac mini with a M2 chipset and the Mac Pro.