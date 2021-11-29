Apple's AirPower-like wireless charger may still be in works, reverse charging on iPhone also likely

Apple had to give up on its ambitious AirPower wireless charger in 2019 because of one too many complications with the technology. That was sad news for people who spent months anticipating AirPower's launch. AirPower was supposed to be an all-in-one wireless charger that would charge an iPhone, an Apple Watch, and AirPods simultaneously. And even though AirPower does not exist anymore, the multi-device charging technology seems to be still important for Apple, so much so that a new charger is likely in the works.

Bloomberg has reported that Apple is developing a multi-device charger. The specifics are not clear right now, but it may be the inductive charging mat that Bloomberg previously reported could arrive as a spiritual successor to AirPower. So, technically, we may be looking at a charger that will harness true wireless technology to charge multiple Apple devices together. And, according to Bloomberg, it will be different from the MagSafe Duo charger that is essentially a combination of iPhone and Apple Watch chargers merged into one.

Apple's under-development charging technology may not be limited to a standalone product, such as a charger, but it will pave the way for a future where Apple's all major devices "can charge each other." Simply put, Apple is seemingly working towards a short- and long-distance wireless technology that will also allow reverse charging on the iPhone, the Mac, and the iPad. For instance, a future iPhone model with this technology may be able to charge AirPods and Apple Watch.

Bloomberg said that this reverse charging technology will employ truly wireless charging instead of inductive wireless charging that MagSafe uses. Reverse charging has been there on smartphones for a long time. All major flagship phones support it but Apple's iPhone has missed out on reverse charging for years even though there have been rumours around it for a long time. Apple is highly likely to make its product ecosystem even closer and the ability of products to charge each other could be the next step towards achieving that.

Apple's latest iPhone 13 series brings improved wireless charging with faster speeds only on the Pro models. The regular iPhone 13 models, however, have the same wireless technology that the previous-generation iPhone 12 series came with. As such, the new multi-device charging technology may be the biggest overhaul yet. Not only will it bring the flagship iPhone models closer to their Android counterparts, but it will also give customers more convenience.