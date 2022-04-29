Apple's app accelerator is helping some Indian developers live their dream, others to keep their passion alive

India's gaming industry is fast growing. The smartphone penetration has made mobile gaming popular among the Indian youth. Yet, we don't see many high-quality games from Indian developers. Delhi-based Chirag Chopra, founder and creative director, Lucid Labs, aims to change that. He wants to put India on the global map by producing a AAA gaming title of global standards. He has already taken a leap in that direction. Possessions, developed by his gaming studio, is the first and only game by an Indian developer on Apple Arcade -- a subscription-based gaming service from the tech giant which was introduced in India in 2019.

Chirag describes Possessions as a minimalist 3D puzzle game about perspective and spatial awareness. In Possessions, you will look at various objects from different angles until they appear to be in their right place, all while learning the story of a family inhabiting the house. His studio made two games before Possessions and is working on two more (Bloom and Mellow), both of which will be available on Apple devices.

And, he has bigger plans.

"In next three years we plan to get into AA and AAA gaming titles. That's what we are here to change. We are building the right team for that," Chirag, told India Today Tech.

Chirag Chopra, Founder & Creative Director, Lucid Labs (Possessions).

Apple's app accelerator has played an immense role in Chirag's story. His gaming studio was showcasing their games on social media platforms and one of Apple representatives reached out to them. While coding has always been Chirag's strength, the app accelerator helped him with optimisation for iOS and other Apple platforms.

"Making games is one thing. But, making games that are well optimised and feel native to the iOS, is where Apple has decades of experience. They know what clicks. They know what screenshots or icons work on the App store. They helped us with all these things," Chirag said, while giving credit to Apple for finding the right audience.

Chirag's is not the only success story for the App accelerator that was setup in Bengaluru in 2017. Mustafa Yusuf, who was studying B Tech in Computer Sciences from VIT, Vellore at the time and had developed a couple of apps for iOS, joined the app accelerator later and introduced Tasks in 2020.

As the name suggests, Tasks is a 'to-do' manager. It is available for both iPhones and iPads. What sets it apart from other apps in the same category is the number of options it provides for users. The app looks complicated at first glance. But, it offers a lot of flexibility to users and lets them decide how they want to use it.

"App accelerator provided a lot of help in terms of design, technical and business decisions. A major point of inspiration for me was attending WWDC in 2019 where I met a lot of like-minded developers and had the opportunity to learn in-person from experts," Mustafa said, while revealing his plans to expand into major Asian countries such as China, Japan and Korea.

The indie coder is already working on his next app - an expense tracker which will be out on the App store next month.

Keeping the passion alive

While the young Indian developers are using this opportunity to live their dreams, there are a few developers like Bijoy Thangaraj, CEO of JSplash Studios, who are keeping their passion alive through apps. Bijoy is a music producer and plays the piano and the guitar professionally. He merged his passion with his profession and has released 8 apps under JSplash Studios - all related to music in one way or other.

His music learning apps (Music Tutor and Aural Wiz) are being used in many schools and have been recommended by many music teachers. His pro-music apps such as Tuner T1 and Rhythm Pad are being used by popular bands and artists in a professional manner. Bijoy credits the App accelerator for fine tuning his apps and giving them a professional look. Below is an image of how Rythm Pad looked before and after.

"I made a lot of changes to my apps after talking to people at Apple. I realised that retention rate, engagement and number of downloads increased after that. Even for the older apps," Bijoy, who has been making apps since 2012, revealed. As of now, his apps have received more than 12 million downloads.

Stories like these are common at Apple's Bengaluru app accelerator. These are not just limited to the number of downloads or accolades. Apple is also helping these developers integrate the latest technologies within their app. Prayoga is a perfect example of that. Built by Krishna and Pragya (a husband-wife duo) who returned to India after spending 15 years in the US, the app uses technologies like AR to provide an immersive yoga experience to its users.

Raksha Rao, CEO & Krishnaprasad, head of Mobile Engineering, Parjanya.

The app can be used on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and the companion app on the Apple Watch. It has various yoga asanas and courses curated by trainers. The users can actually see these asanas in 3D using AR. The app has also recently integrated spatial audio to its meditation programs, once again providing an immersive experience for its users. The implementation of SharePlay allows users to practice yoga with their fans.

"We have been associated with the accelerator from the very beginning. So, every time there is a new framework we feel aligns with our product and we need to integrate it, we come back to Apple with the design approach. We go through a couple of rounds of feedback and then the final integration happens. This way we also feature on Apple announcements as well," the duo said.

The accelerator extends help in many ways. There are frequent workshops, one-on-one sessions with developers and a lot of international expertise on offer. Sometimes the developers come here with just an idea and the accelerator helps them transform it into a polished product.

When Abhniaya Chandrashekar, co-founder, The Unscripted Life (Mystic Land) engaged with the accelerator for the first time, she only had an idea and a couple of slides to go along with it. Now, Mystic Land is helping kids learn different cultures and has more than 70,000 app users in its first year.

"We have been working them for over a year now and they have literally handheld us during the process. Right from UI/UX to the introduction of new features, they have been there. Apple has constantly helped us validate the experience too," she said.

The app primarily targets kids between the age of 7 and 13 years. It has various interactive games and experiences for them, including a daily newspaper which provides information from different beats. The app also makes use of an AR kit for some of these games.