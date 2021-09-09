Apple's car project chief Doug Field joins Ford

Doug Field, the man in charge of Apple's much secretly kept car project, has left the technology major to join Ford. A renowned veteran of the automotive industry, Field will now serve as the chief advanced technology and embedded systems officer at Ford. The official announcement comes after the news was first reported by Bloomberg.

Field's exit marks the fourth such departure of a top executive from Apple's car project since February this year. Benjamin Lyon, Dave Scott and Jaime Waydo, all left within the first half of this year. There have been no other updates from Apple's car project this year.

Apple's plan to develop a self-driving electric car first started taking shape around 2014. After a couple of years into the project, called Project Titan, the company decided to focus on making self-driving technology. There were no serious thoughts on developing its own car till then.

That's when Field entered the project in 2018 as vice president of special projects at Apple and started opening up such possibilities for the company. With him, Field brought in his team of executives from Tesla with expertise in self-driving software, interior and exterior designs, and drivetrain. Field's joining was also celebrated as he had worked previously with Apple in engineering and design for five years. In 2013 Field left Apple to join Tesla, eventually leading the development of the Tesla Model 3.

Field has refused to talk about his work at Apple. In a statement, Apple noted Field's departure, stating "we're grateful for the contributions Doug has made to Apple and we wish him all the best in this next chapter." Field will now head the development of advanced technology and embedded systems at Ford, likely involving both electric propulsion and autonomous systems at some level. He will also oversee the integration of Ford vehicles with other devices like smartphones and smartwatches.

Field said that he is thrilled to join Ford as the automotive industry transitions to integrated systems than just cars. As for Apple's efforts, how its plans will be impeded by Field's exit is yet unclear. Though there have not been many encouraging updates from the tech giant's car project as of now.

Though it should be noted that many technology majors have tried their hand at automotive projects and failed. Dyson is one example, having shut down its electric car project that it worked on for years. Many startups have similar stories of either missing deadlines or failing to deliver altogether. Apple's fate thus might play a huge factor in determining future investments in the industry.