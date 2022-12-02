Apple’s Emergency SOS via Satellite feature saves life of man stranded in Alaska 

Apple recently rolled out an Emergency SOS via Satellite with the launch of iOS 16.1. The feature enables users to contact emergency services using satellite connectivity when they do not have access to cellular networks or WiFi. Notably, the feature is only available on the iPhone 14 models. The satellite connectivity feature turned messiah for a man who was stranded in Alaska's snow-capped mountains.

As per MacRumours, the Alaska State Troopers received an alert that a man traveling in a snow machine from Noorvik to Kotzebue was stuck. The man was stranded in a cold, remote location without access to the internet. He was not able to make calls either. He then used the newly-launched feature– the Emergency SOS via satellite feature to use. He activated the feature on his iPhone 14 to let the authorities in nearby areas know that he was stuck.

Soon after the authorities received an alert about the man being stranded, the rescue teams were deployed to the location that was shared by Apple. The man was soon rescued and he escaped unhurt despite being in such a dangerous situation. The rescuers were "impressed with the accuracy and completeness of information included in the initial alert."

The area where it was stranded is remote and is on the border of where satellite connectivity is available. As per Apple, the satellite connectivity may not work effectively in places above 62 degrees latitude, but the northern parts of Canada and Alaska, and Noorvik and Kotzebue are close to 69 degrees latitude.

The emergency SOS via satellite only works on the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro models. The feature can be used to text emergency services when you're out of cellular and Wi-Fi coverage.

"When you use a satellite connection, the experience is different than sending or receiving a message via cellular. In ideal conditions with a direct view of the sky and the horizon, a message might take 15 seconds to send, and over a minute to send under trees with light or medium foliage. If you're under heavy foliage or surrounded by other obstructions, you might not be able to connect to a satellite. Connection times can also be impacted by your surroundings, the length of your message, and the status and availability of the satellite network," Apple blog states.

Notably, Emergency SOS via satellite is free for two years after the activation of iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro. The feature is currently available in North America but it will soon be expanded to France, Germany, Ireland, and the UK.

