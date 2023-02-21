Apple's first-generation iPhone sells for over Rs 50 lakh at auction, here are the details

Remember the OG iPhone that changed our lives over more than a decade back? Launched in 2007, the device was a game-changer in the smartphone industry and was introduced by Steve Jobs. With its 3.5 inch display, 2 megapixel camera, and the much-celebrated home button, the phone still remains iconic and sends us down a nostalgic path whenever we look at it. Over time, owning an iPhone became a status symbol and the phone's prices also started going up with every new version. As the world eagerly awaits news about the iPhone 15, someone just bought the first-generation iPhone for a whopping price of over Rs 52 lakh. Yep, you read that right.

First generation iPhone sells for over Rs 52 lakh

While this is not the first time that a first-gen iPhone has been sold for a huge amount, it certainly is the highest bidding price of the iPhone first-generation so far. In October 2022, somebody had bought the first-generation iPhone for Rs 32 lakh. But the most-recent price at which the iPhone first generation has been sold is the highest till now.

Website LCG auctions, that held the auction, shows the sealed first-generation iPhone being sold for a price of USD 63,356.40. When converted to INR, this figure comes out to approx Rs 52 lakh.

"Item was in Auction "2023 Winter Premier Auction", which ran from 2/2/2023 2:00 PM to 2/19/2023 9:30 PM," the website reads.

The description of the phone mentions its original owner, Karen Green. "We are pleased to present an iconic factory sealed, first-release iPhone in outstanding condition. Our offering was consigned by the phone's original owner, Karen Green," it reads.

About the phone's owner

A report by Business Insider states that Karen Green is a cosmetic tattoo artist in New Jersey, USA. She had received the phone as a gift. However, since she was tied into a Verizon contract that wasn't available for iPhones, she couldn't open the phone. Green considered selling the iPhone, as per the report, but didn't go ahead with it and contacted LCG Auctions in October. She came to this decision after getting to know about a first generation iPhone being sold for approx USD 40,000. The report further quoted that while speaking to Insider, Green said that she could use the money for her tattoo studio.

The bidding for Karen's iPhone started at USD 2,500. Even though it was expected that the phone would fetch a price of at least USD 50,000, it went for much higher.