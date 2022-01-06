Apple's first mixed-reality headset may have limited release this year

Apple's first headset is widely speculated to arrive later this year and it will feature a mix of virtual reality and augmented reality, better known as mixed reality. There is only so much we know about this headset, but new information keeps coming in. A fresh speculation suggests the release of Apple's headset will be limited, which means it will be available in limited quantities in late 2022.

Renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has jotted down his latest prediction in a note to investors, seen by 9to5Mac. In this note, Kuo mentioned that the first Apple headset will be "postponed to the end of 2022." This might mean that the company may launch the product at the iPhone event but hold the shipping until the year-end. He said that adequate supplies of the VR/AR headset will not arrive until the first quarter of 2023. This means the initial release will see only a few units of the Apple headset.

The fresh development falls in line with Kuo's previous prediction, though. He said that there will be delays in the production of Apple's first headset due to the advanced hardware and complicated design, which will be better than those of rivals' products.

Kuo, however, has not specified a date for the launch or shipping of the Apple VR/AR headset. But the limited release is rumoured to begin at the end of 2022 and this could mean that orders will start in November or December, while shipping will take time. Apple is not new to this new way of ordering and shipments, so customers will be familiar with what they would be signing up for.

As I said, there is not much information that could help us picture Apple's first VR/AR headset, but some random rumours have tried to paint a picture. For instance, a recent rumour said the first headset from Apple will have an "innovative three-display configuration" where there will be two Micro OLED displays and one AMOLED display. The purpose of the three displays is unclear though. Another rumour said the headset will feature advanced sensors for environment and gesture detections. And all that processing would need a powerful chipset, which is another thing in rumours right now.

For what it is worth, the first Apple VR/AR headset will be a piece of modern hardware and technology. And that means it will ask for an ungodly sum of money. A rumour suggested that the Apple headset will cost as high as $3,000, which is a lot.