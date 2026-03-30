Apple’s iOS 27 to bring third-party AI integration to Siri: Know what it means for users

Apple has officially announced the dates for its annual developers' event, the WWDC 2026, during which the tech giant is expected to preview iOS 27. The update is set to go public in June, and reports surrounding the upgrades have already started to circulate. This year, Apple is said to go big on Artificial Intelligence advances, and it may primarily focus on upgrading Siri's AI capabilities.

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According to a Bloomberg report, Apple is said to bring AI extensions with iOS 27 update, allowing users to add and run external AI chatbots directly inside Siri. This reduces the company's dependency on OpenAI’s ChatGPT and enables users to install different AI chatbots of their choice from third parties.

Siri AI upgrade with iOS 27

Apple is planning to open up Siri and Apple Intelligence, allowing other companies to plug their AI tools into the system. With the upcoming Extensions feature on iOS 27 update, users will be able to manage which AI services to work inside Siri via device settings on iOS, iPadOS, and macOS.

Apple is also suggested to bring a dedicated section in the App Store for these AI tools, where users can choose from multiple AI services for Siri. This way, users can now send requests to third-party AI tools such as Google’s Gemini or Anthropic’s Claude and give response.

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The report further revealed that the third-party AI integration may open a new revenue stream if users subscribe to these AI services through the App Store. In addition, it will allow Apple to eliminate the need for individual integration agreements, like the ChatGPT partnership. If Apple rolls out the new AI integration approach, it can onboard multiple external AI services faster and expand AI use across its platforms.

The report further noted that the anticipated extension feature will be separate from Apple and Google’s AI deal. The partnership is reported to refine Siri’s capabilities from the ground up with the help of Gemini AI models. Therefore, Apple may have bigger plans for Siri this year, and it may be more than just a voice assistant on Apple devices.

