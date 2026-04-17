Apple's iPhone win loyalty game again, Android sees higher switch rates

Did you know? Apple iPhone users are more loyal than Android smartphone users. The latest Smartphone Loyalty Survey 2026, conducted by Sell Cell, revealed that iPhone loyalty stands at 96.4%. In comparison, Android loyalty is recorded at 86.4%, with a much higher 13.6% switch rate.

The survey was conducted with over 5,000 users, who revealed iPhone loyalty has climbed to from 91.9% in 2021. In contrast, only 3.6% of iPhone users plan to switch, showcasing that Apple has one of the most stable user bases in the tech industry.

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iPhone loyalty rises, but the gap widens

Despite iPhone dominance, Android also showcases a strong loyalty, with 86.4% planning to stick. However, the key difference lies in switching behaviour, as 13.6% of Android users are likely to switch. This creates a 10% loyalty gap between the two ecosystems, revealing Apple’s continued edge in retaining customers.

Also read: iPhone Fold may debut with three unique design features: What to expect

Samsung loyalty has jumped from 74% in 2021 to 90.1% in 2026. Whereas, Google's loyalty also jumped from 65.2% in 2021 to 86.8% in 2026. Of the small share of iPhone switchers, nearly 70% prefer Samsung and about 20% pick Google. Meanwhile, 26.8% of Android users considering a switch would choose an iPhone.

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Why do iPhone or Android users stay or switch?

The study highlighted that 60.8% if iPhone users remain loyal due to Apple as their brand preference. Another 17.4% stick around because of Apple’s ecosystem, as they are more invested in its interconnected devices and services.

As far as Android users are concerned, they benefit from a wider choice of devices, enabling greater flexibility and leading to higher switching rates as they often tend to explore alternatives. In addition, many also feel that iPhones are too expensive or that other brands offer better deals.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra review: Subtle upgrades, greater power

The longevity factor

The study also revealed the tenure, or how long people have been using their current smartphone. A whopping 83.8% of iPhone users have been with the brand for more than 5 years. In contrast, only 33.8% of Android users can claim the same long-term commitment.

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The study states, “The smartphone market is becoming more stable than in both 2019 and 2021, with stronger brand attachment and less frequent switching than ever before.”