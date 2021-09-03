Apple's mixed reality headset might only work with other Apple devices

Apple has long been associated with speculations of a mixed reality headset to take on the likes of Facebook's Oculus and Snapchat's Spectacles. Not much is known about Apple's new line of products as of now, but a new report indicates that it might just follow Apple's previously seen practice.

New speculations point out that Apple's mixed reality headset might not be equipped with much computing power. The theory stands for at least the early iterations of the device. As Apple brings the headset's successors in the following years, it might gain a bit more performance prowess.

The hint has been dropped in a new report by The Information. The report states that due to lack of such internal computing, Apple's first mixed reality headsets will only work when connected to an iPhone or possibly other Apple devices like MacBook or iPad.

The mixed reality headsets will reportedly lack the level of artificial intelligence that is seen on other Apple devices. In order to mitigate the shortcoming and operate for various functionalities, the headsets will make use of an anchor device, possibly through a wireless connection.

As pointed out by Mashable, the prediction in the report is in line with how Apple introduced its Apple Watch in its early years. The first versions of the Apple Watch worked only by being digitally "tethered" to an iPhone. The connection helped Apple Watch gain internet connectivity and hence, other supported features. Without the connection, the smartwatch just told the time. It was only in later models that the Apple Watch gained individual connectivity.

Other than what has been shared in the recent report, we do not have much idea on how Apple's mixed reality headsets will shape up. It is, however, known for sure that Apple is working on them and will possibly be coming out with the first iteration in the middle of next year.

A hint on this timeline was recently dropped in a report mentioning Apple CEO Tim Cook's tenure and Apple's future after him. The report suggested that Cook might step down as the Apple CEO by 2025 and the one last project that he wants to take on before leaving is that of the mixed reality headsets. The product is thus, very much in the making and will be out in Apple's international markets soon.