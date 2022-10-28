Apple's new iPhone and iPad updates fix critical security flaw, users must update immediately

Apple recently started rolling out new software updates for iPhones and iPads. The software versions, iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16, introduced some new features, but Apple has now clarified the updates also address a critical security flaw. Referred to as zero-day vulnerability, if not mitigated, hackers can execute malicious code and gain full access to the device. Therefore, the company advises users to update their iPhones or iPad to the latest versions.

The zero-day vulnerability, classified as CVE-2022-42827, exists inside the operating system kernel, which is the central component. On its support page, Apple writes, "An application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited". It essentially means that hackers might be aware of the vulnerability, and the company is addressing the problem with the latest update. Typically, companies do not disclose the exact details of zero-day vulnerabilities for securities. Information comes after all users are on to the pertinent software version.

As reported by Bleeping Computer, CVE-2022-42827 is Apple's ninth zero-day fix in the last ten months. A spreadsheet by a Google researcher points out that CVE-2022-42827 is the seventh zero-day vulnerability Apple patched this year.

Apple's Support page also shows that the company fixed 19 other moderately critical issues with the latest updates. Two of them were discovered in the kernel, three in Point-to-Point Protocol, two in WebKit, and the rest in AppleMobileFileIntegrity, Core Bluetooth, IOKit, and this iOS sandbox.

The iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16 updates are available for iPhone 8 and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 5th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later. To check the availability of the software, open Settings > General > Software update. In the same section, select About to know the current version of the OS.