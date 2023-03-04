Apple's new iPhone factory in Karnataka expected to create 100,000 jobs

Apple is planning to shift its iPhone plant from China to India. The Cupertino-giant plans to invest in a new iPhone plant in India's Karnataka and plans to invest about $700 million. Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar has confirmed that Apple's new plant will be built in a 300 acre factory in Karnataka. To which, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai added that the new plant will create 100,000 jobs in India.

"Apple phones to be built in a new 300-acre factory in Karnataka, Rajeev Chandrasekhar tweeted. "Apple phones to be built in the state soon. Apart from creating about 100,000 jobs, it will create a whole lot of opportunities for Karnataka. Under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble PM @narendramodi Ji, we will do our share to make India a $5 trillion economy by 2025," Basavaraj S Bomma, CM of Karnataka, tweeted.

As per a Bloomberg report, Foxconn is planning to construct a factory in Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka in southern India, on a 300-acre site near the airport. The factory is intended to manufacture iPhone parts, and some insiders claim that it may also assemble Apple's handsets. Foxconn may also utilize the same site to manufacture some components for their new electric vehicle business. Apple has not provided any statement regarding this matter.

Hon Hai Chairman Young Liu who recently visited India did not confirm setting up a plant in India but said ,"My trip this week supported Foxconn's efforts to deepen partnerships, meet old friends and make new ones, and seek cooperation in new areas such as semiconductor development and electric vehicles.Foxconn will continue to communicate with local governments to seek the most beneficial development opportunities for the company and all stakeholders.".

The proposed iPhone factory in India is set create about 100,000 jobs. Currently, iPhone's assembly complex in the Chinese city of Zhengzhou employs 200,000 employees.

Back in November 2022, the factory workers in China complained of harsh working conditions. As per reports, over 20,000 employees including the new hires had walked out of the manufacturer a day after violent protests broke out at Foxconn's Zhengzhou plant in China. Workers had expressed unhappiness over the working conditions, which later escalated into protests in the past couple of days. Foxconn, in an attempt to quell protests, had offered to pay newly hired workers 10,000 yuan ($1400) to quit the facility.