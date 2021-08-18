Apple's next MacBook Pro might decide the fate of mini LED

Other tech majors will soon follow Apple to use mini LED technology in their products. That is what a noted analyst has predicted recently. The argument is that positive feedback for Apple's upcoming MacBook Pro lineup will push others to replicate the success.

Apple is highly likely to introduce its famous mini LED display on its upcoming 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. Till now, we have seen it on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro and the debut of the technology has left many wanting it on more Apple products. The MacBook Pros are supposed to be the next in line.

In his latest investor note, as seen by MacRumors, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo mentions that the MacBooks might become the real drivers of mini LED growth upon launch. The thought is also fueled by the anticipation that MacBook shipments will grow "significantly" by 20 per cent YoY or more in 2021 and 2022.

Kuo says that this sales surge will be driven by the mini LED panels on the upcoming models. The mini LED displays are thus an important card, Apple is yet to play in the industry.

Apple knows it. Kuo states that the tech major has already started to look for "second suppliers" of key mini LED components. The ensuing supplier investment in the technology is expected to cut down on Apple's production costs and ensure supply from multiple sources.

Kuo also mentions that a positive response from the consumers for Apple's use of mini LED will also propel other OEMs to adopt the technology. Mini LED, thus, might be the next big thing in the display industry.

Though Kuo names yet another display technology as a bigger market disruptor. He cites Apple's work on micro LED technology is predicted to bring the technology to consumers by 2023 - 2024. Right now, the technology is too expensive for commercial use. In his note, Kuo predicts that the production cost of micro LED will lower down significantly starting in 2023. Apple will then bring it to its products in the international markets.

Kuo does note that the production schedule for the micro LED is not yet confirmed. Therefore we are likely to see mini LED being introduced to a range of Apple devices in the next two years. The next MacBook Pro is likely to decide that fate.