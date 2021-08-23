Apple's September iPhone event preparations likely on, hints Twitter profile picture of company's VP

Apple is likely to host its biggest event for the year in the coming weeks. Though a specific date has not been released by the tech major as of now, several speculations to date have suggested a September event for the firm. A new image of a top Apple executive might have hinted at the same.

Lisa Jackson, Apple's VP of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives has uploaded a photo of herself on social media recently that is now doing rounds on the internet. Why? The image seems to hold a hint for Apple's upcoming event.

Jackson updated her Twitter profile with an image on Sunday that features her inside the Apple's iconic Steve Jobs Theater that we are all too familiar with, thanks to the past Apple events. Jackson can be seen posing in front of the concentric circular highlights on the ceiling with stage lights equipped all over.

As noted by Twitter user Noah Evans, the image also seems to showcase some production equipment in a far corner of the stage, indicating an ongoing shoot. It is, thus, quite likely that the Jackson had been shooting for the upcoming Apple Event. Or at the least, one can guess that some sort of shoot is taking place inside the Steve Jobs Theater.

(Image: Noah Evans/ Twitter)

Of course, things are mere speculation at this time and might not turn out to be what seems from the image. Though some Twitter users seem convinced that Jackson's new profile picture is bound to be a hint from Apple for an upcoming event. They argue that Jackson must be knowing the kind of analysis people would carry out of her picture in the Steve Jobs Theatre at a time when everyone anticipates a launch date for the next iPhone series.

From what has been suggested on Apple's event (or events) so far, the company might hold multiple events to launch a range of products in September. The main event would feature the all-new iPhone 13 series with a total of four models.

In addition, there might be an updated model of the AirPods and Apple Watch. Sharp eyes on Twitter have also managed to spot an Apple Watch on the wrist of Jackson in the image. However, there is now way to know if it is the prevalent model of the Apple Watch or the upcoming Apple Watch Series 7.

The 9th-generation iPad is also expected to mark its debut in one of these events. The big launch, other than the iPhones, however, will be that of the new 14-inch and 16-inch models of the MacBook Pro.