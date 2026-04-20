Apple’s Siri to get major redesign with iOS 27: Here’s what’s changing

Apple will preview its next-generation software, iOS 27, for iPhone, iPads, Macs, and other devices at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2026. Now, as the event gets closer, Apple may have revealed a new look for Siri in its WWDC26 artwork, hinting at a new visual appeal. Here’s what we know so far.

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Siri’s new design with iOS 27

According to a Bloomberg report, the new version of Siri may have a glowing visual effect, similar to what’s shown in WWDC 2026 artwork. The glow effect is expected to be more noticeable in dark mode on an iPhone.

Siri is said to appear inside the Dynamic Island, instead of popping up as a full-screen assistant. When the voice assistant is active, the Dynamic Island could expand slightly along with a glowing cursor that shows it’s ready for input. Therefore, Siri could become more compact, integrated, and visually interactive. However, the Siri design is reportedly being tested internally before its initial preview in June.

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If true, this could be Siri’s second major design overhaul after iOS 18, when Apple announced its suite of AI features with Apple Intelligence. However, the voice assistant is yet to get its major AI-powered upgrades, which were teased in 2024.

Siri features with iOS 27

Now, as per the latest media reports, Siri may finally get its awaited AI upgrades with iOS 27. The voice assistant may get more conversational, and draft multiple requests at once, such as Send this message, set a reminder, and open Maps.”Siri may also get personal context awareness and onscreen awareness. All these features are expected to be backed by foundation models like Google’s Gemini AI.

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Alongside new visual design and AI-powered features, it is also expected to come with a dedicated Siri app, where users can access past conversations.

WWDC 2026 event date

Apple is hosting its annual developer conference from June 8 to June 12, 2026. The keynote and iOS 27 preview are expected to take place on the first day, where the tech giant will reveal new software upgrades, features for its products, including iPhone, iPad, Macs, Apple Watch, and others. However, Apple has yet to reveal the 5-day schedule for the WWDC 26.