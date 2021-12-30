Apple's spatial audio brings home theatre experience to headphones, and it's magical

Apple's spatial audio has been around for over a year now, but it was limited to AirPods Pro users until a few months back. In July this year, Apple rolled out spatial audio and lossless music to Apple Music users in India, and it has been a dazzling experience ever since. But, the spatial audio experience isn't just limited to music, as Apple has extended it to your TV with support for Apple TV content.

But it is not just the feature that blows me away, but the magical experience it offers. For instance, the way music moves with the tilt of the head. And, this is something that should make every audiophile happy. So many people called it the next big thing in the audio listening experience when Apple announced spatial audio. It offered an immersive experience to listeners where they could feel like being right there where music is being recorded.

For spatial audio to work right, there are two basic ways to do that - how you record and produce the sound or how the software processes it. And, we can safely say that Apple has nailed it.

Apple has applied directional audio filters to 5.1, 7.1 and Dolby Atmos signals to create a 3D surround sound experience. As a result, you can feel the sound coming in every direction - side, front, and back, something you only experience in the cinema.

What is spatial audio, and how to experience it?

Before Apple, Dolby has to be given credit for bringing music to life with its Atmos spatial audio, something you may have experienced in cinema halls since 2012. Atmos effectively recreates your surroundings with sound effects that make you feel like you're right there while watching a plane crash scene or a jungle scene.

Thanks to Apple and Dolby partnership, spatial audio came to life. And, now with the great combination of Apple hardware and software, for, be it a movie or a soundtrack, spatial audio offers a surround sound while tracking the head of the listener. This added functionality helps Apple position sound precisely.

For example, Apple AirPods Pro users can choose to keep the spatial audio setting at "Fixed", where the sound will continuously come from the sides and not change position. Or, with the "Head Tracked" feature turned on, let AirPods Pro determine the listener's head movement using accelerometers and gyroscopes in the TWS. The result is fantastic and cannot be matched by other similar-sounding features like Sony's 360 Reality Audio.

"Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking brings theatre-like sound from the movie or video you're watching, so that sound seems like it's coming from all around you," this is how Apple describes spatial audio.

The good news is you don't need a specific device to experience this anymore as it is now widely available across devices and services. So what do you need?

AirPods Pro, AirPods Max, AirPods (3rd generation), or Beats Fit Pro, iPhone 7 or later, iPad Pro 12.9inch (3rd generation) and later, iPad Pro 11inch, iPad Air (3rd generation) and later, iPad (6th generation) and later, iPad mini (5th generation) and later. Apart from these devices, you need to make your iPhone or iPad run iOS 14 or iPadOS 14 or later. Also, apart from iPhones and iPads, you can now experience spatial audio on Apple TV 4K with tvOS 15 or all-new MacBook Pro models.

The best thing about spatial audio is it's being extended to FaceTime, and this promise is more natural sounding calls. At Apple's annual WWDC 2021, the company announced that FaceTime will now offer spatial audio to make it look like the other person's voice on FaceTime is coming out of the screen on supported Apple devices.