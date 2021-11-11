Are you addicted to Instagram? The app is testing feature to remind users to take a break

Do you spend a lot of time on Instagram? If yes, Instagram is testing a new tool that would remind you to take a break from the app. The photo-sharing app will now remind you to take a break from the app if you have been hooked on it for too long. Interestingly, you can decide after how long do you want the app to remind you to go off the app. The feature is currently being tested and it will only be available in December.

We all love to mindlessly scroll through the Instagram feed. We get so consumed by the endless Reels sometimes that we lose track of the time and end up spending our crucial time doing absolutely nothing. The upcoming feature would be helpful for people in managing their time well.

Talking about the feature, Adam Mosseri tweeted, "Testing "Take a Break" We started testing a new feature called "Take a Break" this week. This opt-in control enables you to receive break reminders in-app after a duration of your choosing. I'm excited to dig into the results & hopefully launch this sometime in December."

Instagram will initially launch the feature this week across iOS and the best Android phones. The company is planning to roll out the feature for a wider audience in December.

Earlier, Facebook vice president of global affairs Nick Clegg had revealed the company's plan of introducing the "Take a Break" feature on Instagram. The announcement Clegg came shortly after ex-Facebook employee turned Whistleblower made shocking claims about Facebook harming young users through Instagram.

Mosseri had said that the take a break feature would help people to look at other topics if they're dwelling on content that might contribute to negative social comparison. "A feature tentatively called "Take a Break," where people could put their account on pause and take a moment to consider whether the time they're spending is meaningful," he had said. Instagram had earlier planned to launch Instagram kids, for users under the age of 13 but after facing severe backlash from child safety advocates, the company dropped the plan of launching the app.