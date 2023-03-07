Around 40 bank customers lost lakhs in 3 days after falling for fake message, check details

"Dear customer, your bank account will be suspended today. Update your KYC/ PAN now to avoid deactivation. Click on the link below to update". Did you also receive similar SMS recently? Well, if yes then report the SMS and do not click on the link. While such phishing scams are not new there has been an unusual surge in such viral bank phishing SMS recently. Many bank customers even flagged and reported these SMSs and even posted about them online to raise awareness. However, despite all the awareness and caution, around 40 people were recently duped for lakhs by scammers in Mumbai.

A recent report by NDTV revealed that 40 bank customers of a private bank in Mumbai, lost lakhs in just 3 days after they clicked on a link sent to them via a fake bank SMS. The SMS alerted them to update their KYC and PAN or their bank account will be blocked. Thinking of it as an official notification form many bank customers even fell for it and lost their money.

The report further cites that the 40 bank customers who were victims of this phishing bank SMS fraud even included TV actress Shweta Menon, who apparently lost more than Rs 50,000 after clicking on the link. In her complaint, Memon said that she received an SMS asking her to update her KYC and PAN details. So, in order to stop the discontinuation of her bank account she clicked on the fraudulent SMS thinking it was from her bank.

The link then redirected her to a website where she was asked to enter her customer ID, passwords, and OTP. Along with the SMS she even received a call from a woman who introduced herself as a bank official and asked her to enter the OTP she received on her mobile number. Following the instructions, Menon entered her details and OTP, which resulted in a debit of Rs 57,636 from her account.

After realising the fraud Menon and other victims reported the case to cyber cell. The case was registered and Mumbai Police even issued an advisory, alerting citizens to not click on any random links asking for confidential information.

However, it is scary on the part of how easy it is for scammers to trick people and steal money, despite people being aware of all the cyber frauds prevention. The phishing SMS are curated and look so real that people do not give a space of doubt. And once trapped they end up losing their hard earned money.