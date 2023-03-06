Artificial Intelligence is more effective than doctors at detecting breast cancer, study reveals

Artificial Intelligence (AI) seems to be going big in medical science as well. It has been discovered that tech is better at detecting breast cancer than the traditional method. A report from the New York Times revealed that a doctor found signs of breast cancer in a patient using an AI-based software and this is something that radiologists failed to discover with X-rays.

This is a great achievement as people will now be able to treat cancer way before because the traditional method sometimes fail to drop signs of breast cancer. Dr. Eva Ambrozay, who works at Bacs-Kiskun County Hospital in Hungary, spotted some red circles in the scan done by Artificial Intelligence, which showed signs of potential cancer.

So far, the AI is only able to successfully spot signs in breast cancer screening, but the tech is expected to become more advanced to provide better results in terms of public health. Hungary is known for hosting a robust breast cancer screening program and the country is also one of the largest testing grounds for examining technology on real patients.

Every year, at least five hospitals and clinics carry out more than 35,000 screenings using AI and this started back in 2021. With gradual advancement in Artificial Intelligence, AI systems are now able to identify cancer that a radiologist might have missed out on. The cited source reported that hospitals in the United States, Britain, and the European Union are also testing and offering data to help improve AI systems.

A doctor told NYT that it is pretty shocking to see how AI systems can effectively discover signs of cancer even in the most difficult cases. Does that mean doctors will be replaced by AI in the future? Well, several AI experts and doctors assert that tech will be used to complement care. Artificial Intelligence could be used to double-check the results of cancer.

"An AI-plus-doctor should replace doctor alone, but an AI should not replace the doctor," Peter Kecskemethy, a computer scientist and co-founder of a company that develops AI programs assisting doctors, told NYT.

AI is being used in many fields to help offer users a more seamless experience. ChatGPT, which is an AI-powered product, has taken the world by storm because of its skills and abilities. It is pretty astonishing to see how seamlessly AI chatbots can communicate with people in an ordinary form like humans. The platform is being used by millions of people to get answers to their queries or to get some work done. The smartphones also come with AI cameras to offer better-processed photos. The smart home devices are also integrated with AI.