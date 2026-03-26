As OpenAI exits Sora, Elon Musk turns spotlight on Grok Imagine

OpenAI has discontinued Sora within six months of launch, as it shifts focus to expand its enterprise AI efforts. With Sora’s exit, Elon Musk grabs the opportunity to tease its upcoming version of Grok Imagine, the image and video tool, which was previously in the news for deepfake controversies.

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Now, Musk has teased the next-generation of Grok Imagine on X (formerly Twitter), right at the time when OpenAI announced to kill Sora. In the post, Musk said, “The next @Grok Imagine release will be epic.” He further added that the company is doubling down on its video generation tool.

The next @Grok Imagine release will be epic.



We are doubling down. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 25, 2026

Musk is also resharing plenty of posts on videos and images generated by Grok Imagine, creating hype about its capabilities and what is next to come.

With OpenAI stepping back from Sora, it has created a perfect opportunity for rivals like xAI, Runway AI, Google’s Veo 3.1, and other similar tools to expand their AI video offerings.

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Grok Imagine already offers competitive features thats makes a worthy Sora alternative. Features such as the ability to generate 10-second videos and images at 720p and 1080p resolutions, native synchronised audio with lip-sync and ambient sound effects, sketch-to-video, and more.

Despite its impressive offering, Grok Imagine faced major backlash at the start of the year due to its “spicy mode.” The tool was accused of generating obscene and explicit images of people without consent. The tool also faced a temporary ban in several regions, including Indonesia and Malaysia.

India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) also issued a formal notice to X under the IT Act 2000 and IT Rules 2021 for "serious lapses in statutory due diligence." Furthermore, the European Commission also launched a DSA investigation into Grok for enabling non-consensual explicit images.

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Now, as xAI prepares for the next version of Grok Imagine, it will be crucial for the company to live up to the expectations in delivering more reliable outputs amid the recent scrutiny.