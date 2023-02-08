As Zoom fires 1300 employees, a look back at how it became the talk of the town during Covid pandemic 



Zoom saw a sudden uptick in subscribers when people across the world were confined to their homes due to raging coronavirus. It became the only preferred mode of communication for professionals. Zoom video conferencing tool was initially designed for businesses, but during the pandemic it was used by people from all walks of life for various purposes. Back in 2020, Zoom's sales were up by 370 per cent as compared with 2019. The company co-founder Eric Yuan had predicted that Zoom would linger on for a long time, but it seems like it is already finding it hard to deal with the post-pandemic era.

Now Zoom has fired close to 1300 of its workforce, which is approximately 10 per cent of its workforce. The company has blamed the decrease in demand for the video services behind the layoffs. "As the world transitions to life post-pandemic, we are seeing that people and businesses continue to rely on Zoom. But the uncertainty of the global economy, and its effect on our customers, means we need to take a hard – yet important – look inward to reset ourselves so we can weather the economic environment, deliver for our customers and achieve Zoom's long-term vision," Yuan said in an email to his employees.

Zoom's popularity skyrocketed during the pandemic, from 10 million, it went up to 200 million in just three months.It was one of the few companies that benefited in the corona times. The app was being used for virtual concerts, political rallies, and even religious services. Zoom was credited for its ease of use, high-quality video, and reliable audio. With its user-friendly interface, it quickly became the go-to choice for people looking to stay connected during the pandemic.

However, back in August 2023, it was reported that Zoom was having a hard time attracting big clients who pay a lot of money to keep its growth going. The company spent more money to get these clients but in vain. This caused Zoom's operating expenses to increase by 51 per cent to $704 million in the last three months. The company had changed its expectations for the amount of money it will make this year and the amount of profit it will have, but the new numbers are lower than what they originally thought.



