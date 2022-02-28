Asus 8z aka Zenfone 8 launching in India today, check its specifications and expected price

After a long a pretty long wait, Asus is finally set to launch the Zenfone 8 in India. Since Asus does not use the name "Zenfone" in India any longer, the phone will be known as Asus 8z but will share specifications with the Zenfone 8. The Asus Zenfone 8 arrived originally in May last year. The company was planning to launch the flagship in India after a few days of the phone's international debut, but it cited covid-related issues behind the delay in launch in India. After everything, we are finally going to see the launch of the Asus 8z in India.

There are a few things that make the Asus 8z an interesting phone. It has a relatively smaller display, which you will like if you are not a fan of big phones with big screens. But do not go by just its looks. The Asus 8z is a powerful phone, thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor that was the preferred flagship processor on last year's premium phones. Even though we now have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 to lead the way for Android flagship phones this year, last year's Snapdragon 888 is still quite powerful.

I will talk more about the specifications of the Asus 8z, but let us get its launch details and expected price out of our way.

Asus 8z launch in India

The Asus 8z launch in India will take place at 12 pm. The company will reveal the phone's specifications and the price at the virtual event scheduled for today. If you want to catch real-time updates, you can tune in to the YouTube stream that will go live shortly before the event.

Asus 8z price in India

Although we are a few hours away from getting the official price details of the Asus 8z, we can take a guess. The price of the Asus 8z in Europe is EUR 599. This translates to roughly Rs 53,200, but the phone is expected to cost much lower considering it is already quite old. The Asus 8z may compete with the likes of the OnePlus 9 RT and iQOO 9 in India, both of which belong to the Rs 40,000 price range.

Asus 8z specifications

The Asus 8z is a premium phone and its specifications are good enough for you if you want flagship features for less money. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, which can easily handle high-end games with high graphics. There is a 5.92-inch AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution, HDR10+, and a refresh rate of 120Hz, which means everything on the display will look crisp and smooth. Gamers will particularly like it. The display uses a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for protection.

You get 16GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage on the Asus 8z. There is a 4000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. The phone has stereo speakers with Dirac HD Sound, IP68 certification for dust and water resistance, and connectivity features such as Wi-Fi 6E and NFC. Cameras on the Asus 8z include a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera on the back and a 12-megapixel camera on the front for selfies. The phone comes with Android 11 out-of-the-box, but its Android 12 update is already available.

