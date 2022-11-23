Asus A3 all-in-one PCs with 12th-Gen Intel Core CPUs launched in India, price starts at Rs 54,990

Asus has announced the launch of two new desktops under the Asus A3 series in India. The line-up includes Asus A3402 and A3202 desktops, and both are powered by 12th-generation Intel Core processors. The A3402 is more premium, and it comes with a 23.8-inch Full-HD display, while the Asus A3202 features a 21.45-inch screen. Both PC's graphics are handled by the Intel Iris Xe GPU.

Asus A3402 and A3202 desktops prices in India

The Asus A3 series, which includes A3202 and A3402 desktops, is available to purchase on Asus e-shops offline stores starting at Rs 54,990 and Rs 65,990, respectively. Customers can even purchase via e-commerce platforms, such as Flipkart and Amazon.

Asus A3402 and A3202 specifications

Starting with the Asus A3402, the PC comes with a 23.8-inch Full-HD (1920x1080) IPS LCD display with 100 per cent and 250nits. The display has an anti-glare coating, and customers have the option to go for the touch-support variant. The all-in-one desktop also includes a 720p webcam, and the connectivity options include three USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, a single USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, a single USB 2.0 Type-A, a Gigabit Ethernet port, and two HDMI.

Other key features of the Asus A3402 include built-in array microphones with Alexa voice assistant support, Wi-Fi 6(802.11ax), two 3W speakers with Dolby Atmos, and 8GB DDR4 SO-DIMM RAM. In terms of storage, the PC has up to 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD.

The Asus A3202 comes with more or less similar specifications, though it comes with a smaller 21.45-inch Full-HD (1920x1080) IPS LCD display with 100 per cent sRGB 100 and 250 nits of brightness. The PC is powered by 12th-generation Intel Core i5-1235G7/ 12th-generation Intel Core i3-1215G7 CPUs. Connectivity options and the speaker system on the Asus A3202 are the same as its sibling.

The A3202 at 4.48 kg is lighter than the A3402 PC (5.40 kg).

