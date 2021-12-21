Asus ExpertBook B1400 laptop launched, price in India starts at Rs. 32,490

Taiwanese tech giant Asus on Tuesday launched its new laptop ExpertBook B1400 powered by the latest 11th Generation Intel Core processor in the Indian market. Asus ExpertBook B1400 will be soon available at ASUS Exclusive Stores and leading commercial PC channel partners, starting at Rs 32,490.

It sports a 14-inch full-HD IPS LED display with an anti-glare coating. The Asus laptop is rugged as it has MIL-STD810H certified build. Asus ExpertBook B1400 also features a plethora of connectivity ports.

Users of Asus ExpertBook B1400 get the option to run either Windows 10 Home or Pro. It is powered by the 11th-Gen Intel Core Tiger Lake processors, Intel Core i3-111G4 with Intel UHD GPU, Intel Core i5-1135G7 with Intel Xe GPU, or Intel Core i7-1165G7 with Intel Xe GPU.

Users also have the option to equip the 2GB Nvidia GeForce MX330 GPU with VRAM. The new Asus laptop also has up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM which can be expanded up to 32GB using the single SO-DIMM slot.

The Asus ExpertBook B1400 comes with up to 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD or up to 2TB 2.5-inch 5400RPM hard drive. It sports a 14-inch Full HD with a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. The IPS LED display has an aspect ratio of 16: 9, a maximum brightness of 250 nits, a 178-degree field of view, and an anti-reflective coating. The Asus business laptop also has a 720p webcam with a shield and a microphone on the right side.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 ax, Bluetooth, Ethernet and it comes with 4 USB ports (1 x USB 2.0), USB 3.2 Gen 1 (Type A), USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type C), HDMI Port, Multi Card Slot, Lock Slot, Headphone and Mic Combo Jack, VGA Port, RJ45 (LAN) ports.

Similar to its previous entries, you get a fingerprint scanner that's integrated into the power button, a 720p webcam with an in-built microphone and privacy shield, and a spill-resistant backlit keyboard. The integrated stereo speakers also come with AI noise-cancelling technology.

In terms of dimension, the laptop weighs around 1.45kg and stands at just 19.2mm tall. The laptop will use up to a 90W charging brick to keep itself charged. The laptop is also MIL-STD810H certified and has a 180 degree flat hinge with an ErgoLift hinge.