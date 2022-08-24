Asus launches 6 creator-focused laptops with 12th-gen Intel processors in India

Asus has announced the launch of six new laptops in India. All the laptops feature OLED displays and 12th-Gen Intel processors. Intel says the new notebooks are aimed at creators and some of them feature the Asus Dial. Whereas, the new Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED features a dual-screen.

ProArt Studiobook Pro 16 OLED (W7600) and ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED (H7600) price in India and specifications

Both the Asus laptops look similar to each other in terms of design, but there are slight tweaks on the specifications front. The ProArt Studiobook Pro 16 OLED (W7600) and ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED (H7600) come with a 16-inch OLED display with 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut, 3840x2400 (4K) pixel resolution.

Under the hood, the Pro model gets an Intel Core i9 12900H processor paired with an Nvidia RTX A3000 GPU with 12GB GDDR6 VRAM. The regular mode gets the option of the i7-12700H processor and GeForce RTX 3070Ti with 8GB memory and 3060 with 6GB GPUs, respectively. Otherwise, both the devices are aimed at creators and GFX designers and the laptops have the Asus Dial.

In terms of connectivity, there are two slots for a PCIe 4.0x4 NVMe M.2 SSDs supporting up to 2+2 TB storage capacity, Wi-Fi 6, a single HDMI port, and a Gigabit R45 LAN port. The ProArt Studiobook Pro 16 OLED (W7600) and ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED (H7600) laptops are touted to offer 8 hours of battery with a 90Whr unit.

The Pro model costs Rs 3,29,900 and the regular ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED carries a starting price tag of Rs 1,99,990.

Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402) price in India and specifications

The new ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402) looks the most attractive with dual screens. It comes with 12th-Gen Intel Core i9, i7, and i5 processors paired with up to 32GB LPDDR5 RAM (clocking 4800MHz) and 512GB/ 1 TB PCIe Gen 4.0x4 Performance SSD storage. Graphics are handled by the GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU (4GB) and Asus claims that the CPU and GPU units remain cool, thanks to its IceCool Plus technology that improves graphics-intensive tasks such as 3D rendering and video editing.

Both screens offer touch support. The main is a 14.5-inch 2.8K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the secondary is a 12.7-inch IPS screen with Full-HD resolution. Users can also drag and drop files between screens.

In terms of accessibility, the Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED comes with 2x Thunderbolt 4 ports (for 40Gb/s data, 100W power, and external 4K displays), USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type-A), HDMI 2.1, microSD Express 7.0, and 3.5mm combo audio jack. It carries a 76WHrs battery with support for 180W fast charging.

It also features the ProArt Creator Hub software, a tool designed to help professionals optimize system settings, calibrate connected monitors, and quickly access vital apps.

The Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402)'s price in India starts at Rs 1,44,990.

Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7601) price in India and specifications

The Vivobook Pro 16X OLED features a 16-inch 4K OLED display and is powered by the 12th-Gen Intel Core i9-12900H processor. Users can get up to 32GB of RAM and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. It also offers a virtual ASUS DialPad for precise rotary input for creative tasks. It comes with up to 1TB SSD, further expandable with another M.2 SSD space. The laptop is equipped with a Full-HD Webcam, Harman Kardon speakers with Dolby Atmos, fingerprint scan for security purposes, and efficient thermal design power delivering a 140W fast charge capability.

Its price in India starts at Rs 1,59,990.

Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6500/M6500) price in India and specifications

The Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6500) laptops are powered by the 12th-Gen Intel Core i7-12650H processor supported by up to 16GB RAM and GeForce RTX 3050Ti GPU. It has a 15.6-inch 16:9 FHD OLED display and comes with 1TB SSD storage.

The laptop is equipped with a Full-HD Webcam, Harman/ Kardon speakers with Dolby Atmos, fingerprint scan for security purposes, and efficient thermal design power delivering a 140W fast charge capability.

Its connectivity options include Thunderbolt 4 Ports, full-sized USB Type-A ports, plus HDMI 2.1 and an SD Express 7.0 card reader. There will also be AMD Ryzen series-powered variants of the Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M6500) with NVIDIA GeForce GTX graphics cards.

The intel version's price in India starts at Rs 89,990, while the AMD-powered variant costs Rs 67,990.

Asus Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602) price in India and specifications

The Asus Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602) does not feature dual screens, but its keyboard tilts up by 7 degrees to offer a "comfortable typing" experience. It also helps the laptop to remain cool. It is available in two processor variants, including the flagship 12th-Gen Intel Core i9-12900H (with 32GB RAM) and i7-12700H (16GB RAM). Graphics are handled by Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU.

The Zenbook Pro 16X OLED features a 16-inch 4K 60Hz OLED HDR touchscreen with a stylus supporting display. It also gets the Asus Dial, which is also fully customisable via ProArt Creator Hub.

Its price in India starts at Rs 2,49,990.