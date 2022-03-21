Asus launches a new convertible laptop in India under ZenBook series

Taiwan-based technology company Asus has launched a new premium 2-in-1 laptop under the ZenBook series, the Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED, in India today. The machine comes in three versions and all of them feature an OLED display and an AMD Ryzen 5000 series processor.

Since it is a 2-in1 laptop, users can use the device in different modes, such as a laptop, stand, or tablet. As far as the design is concerned, the ZenBook 14 Flip OLED is made up of aluminium alloy and comes with a 360-degree Ergolift hinge.

Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED: Price in India

The Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED has been launched at a starting price of Rs 91,999 and goes up to Rs 1,09,999 for the top-end model. The machine will be in Jade Black colour on Amazon, Flipkart, Asus e-store, and offline stores starting today, March 21.

Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED: Specifications

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED includes a 14-inch 2.8K 10-bit OLED screen with 2880 x 1800 pixel resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, 88 per cent screen-to-body ratio, and 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage. The laptop includes support for 90Hz screen refresh rate and TUV Rheinland certification. It also offers touchscreen support with a 4096-pressure-level stylus.

In terms of hardware settings, the Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED is powered by AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors. The machine comes in three configurations AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX, Ryzen 7 5800H, and Ryzen 5 5600H with AMD Radeon integrated graphics. The device offers 16GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen 3 SSD storage. There are two heat pipes and two IceBlade cooling fans, which keep the machine cool even under heavy usage.

The laptop is backed by a 63Whr battery with support for Type-C 100W fast charging. There are several port options, like a couple of USB Type-C Gen 2, a USB Type-A Gen 2, an HDMI 2.0, a microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Some of the other features of the newly launched ZenBook series laptop include -- a backlit chiclet keyboard with 1.4mm Key-travel, virtual numpad, 720p webcam, a fingerprint scanner integrated with the power button, Harmon Kardon sound system, Amazon Alexa, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, and Windows 11 OS.