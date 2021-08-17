Asus launches its online store in India for laptops and smartphones

Asus has officially unveiled its new online store in India that will now offer the brand's laptops and smartphones to buyers in the country. The new digital store aims to bolster consumer experience and readily impart all brand-related information through the platform.

The Taiwanese tech giant states that the new Asus e-store will be "the most convenient destination" to shop from an array of Asus products. These will include the brand's extensive range of gaming and consumer laptops. In addition, buyers will also be able to purchase the company's flagship smartphones from the e-store.

The products on offer will also include those from the Asus ROG (Republic of Gamers) portfolio. To start with, the e-sore will also have ROG Phone 5 and ROG Phone 3on offer.

Commenting on the announcement, Leon Yu, Regional Director of System Business Group, Asus India, said, "An omnichannel presence is key to serve your consumers well, and while our extensive offline network offers an innovative experience to users, our online expansion will aid their need for convenient shopping."

Asus promises an array of features to buyers on the new e-store. It states that the payment options on the online store will be routed through secured payment gateways for e-payment, debit & credit cards, digital wallets, and more. The company also promises to maintain social distancing by following contactless delivery for all the orders taken on ASUS e-Store.

In addition, the orders which would not require any sign off from the customer at the time of delivery will be left at their doorsteps with prior notification. In such a case, verbal confirmation from a safe distance would suffice the ones with sign off requirements.

The Asus e-store will be serviced by AYR Technologies and will provide buyers with a way to reach out to the customer care team for any query they might face regarding their purchase.

Asus also says that the e-store will provide value-added features for consumers. Business customers can save up to 18 per cent on their purchases by claiming GST Input Tax Credit. In addition, offers such as Warranty Extension Packs starting at Rs 99, accessories starting at Rs 499 and exchange offer through Cashify will be available for consumers across all Indian cities.

The Asus e-store will be used to provide services in approximately 30,000 pin-code areas in India. It will also offer features like free delivery, occasional promo offers, call centre support across 220+ service locations, real-time status tracking through MyAccount and more.