Asus launches new ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED, Vivobook Pro laptops in India, prices start at Rs 74,990

Asus has announced a range of new offerings as an expansion of its consumer PC lineup in India. Among the new laptops, the Taiwanese tech major has introduced India's first ProArt series laptops meant for content creators and consumers. Alongside the flagship ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED, a series of Asus Vivobook with AMD/ Intel and 14inch/ 16inch variants also mark their debut.

As for what these are, the new Asus launches include Vivobook Pro 14, Vivobook Pro 15 OLED, Vivobook Pro 14X OLED, and Vivobook Pro 16X OLED. The new series of laptops has been launched at a starting price of Rs 74,990. Here is a look at all that the latest Asus laptops have on offer.

Asus ProArt and Vivobook Pro price and availability

A total of seven laptops have been introduced under the Asus Vivobook Pro lineup. These include Vivobook Pro 14 in Intel and AMD options, Vivobook Pro 14X in Intel and AMD, Vivobook Pro 15 in Intel and AMD and a lone Vivobook Pro 16X.

As for the prices, Vivobook Pro 14 Intel variant has been priced at Rs 74,990, while its AMD option will retail for Rs 94,990. Similarly, Vivobook Pro 14X Intel configuration will cost Rs 94,990 while the AMD option will retail for Rs 1,09,990. Vivobook Pro 15 Intel variant is priced at Rs 74,990, and the AMD option costs Rs 1,04,990. Lastly, the Vivobook Pro 16X is priced at Rs 1,24,990.

The flagship launch among these is the new ProArt StudioBook 16, which will cost Rs 1,69,990 in India.

All of these laptops will retail through online channels like Asus e-shop, Amazon, Flipkart, as well as offline channels including Asus Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, Croma, Vijay Sales and Reliance Digital. The Vivobook Pro series will be available starting December 14, while the ProArt StudioBook laptop will be available from January.

Now let's check out what these new laptops have on offer at their respective prices.

Asus ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED (H5600) specifications

ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED is powered by AMD Ryzen 5000 series, NVIDIA GeForce up to RTX 3070 graphics and NVIDIA Studio Drivers for optimum performance. It sports a 16-inch 4K OLED HDR display with a 100 per cent DCI-P3 color gamut, 16:10 aspect ratio, PANTONE Validated and Calman Verified certifications, along with VESA Display HDR 500 True Black accreditation.

ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED also offers connectivity options like PCIe 3.0 x4 or PCIe 4.0 x4 SSDs, up to 64 GB of 3200 MHz DDR4 RAM, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, HDMI 2.1 and an SD Express 7.0 card reader. For streamlining creative work, it is equipped with features like Asus Dial for quick, intuitive adjustments while working with Adobe apps, such as Photoshop, Premiere Pro, Photoshop Lightroom Classic, and After Effects.

Asus Vivobook Pro 14X, 16X specifications

The new and premium Vivobook Pro models come with 14-inch or 16-inch NanoEdge 4K OLED display and are powered by AMD Ryzen 5000 H Series or Intel Core i7 processors, and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics. The laptops come with a DialPad which allows precise and intuitive control of creative tools, as well as dual-fan cooling design for optimum thermal management. There is a 96 Wh battery that powers these devices.

Asus Vivobook Pro 14, 15 specifications

The new Vivobook Pro 14 and Vivobook Pro 15 come with 14-inch or 15-inch NanoEdge 2.8, FHD OLED display. They feature the latest AMD Ryzen 5000 H series or Intel Core i7 processors, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics, a dual-fan cooling system, and ultrafast Wi-Fi 6.

There is a 16GB 3200 MHz DDR4 RAM onboard, along with a 512GB SSD. Other features include One-touch login with power button, Webcam shield and a 63Wh battery to back all this up. The laptops will be available in Quiet Blue and Cool Silver colour options.