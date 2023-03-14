ASUS launches new ZenBook, VivoBook laptops for professionals, price starts at Rs 42,990: All details

If you are a working professional or an entrepreneur, ASUS has an announcement for you. The tech giant has introduced its latest ZenBook series laptops powered by AMD's latest Ryzen 7000 series processors exclusively for the Indian market. Among the new range of laptops launched in India is the ASUS ZenBook 14 OLED, which boasts of being powered by the AMD Ryzen 7000 series CPU. In addition, ASUS has extended its VivoBook Go series in India by launching the VivoBook Go 14, available in both 15-inch and OLED display variants.

The prices of ASUS' new laptops in India start at Rs 42,990, with the VivoBook Go 14's base model being sold for the price.

Commenting on the launch, Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, said "With the aim & vision to tap the number 1 position in the Consumer Notebook segment in India in 2023, we are focused on introducing the latest tech innovations across categories. Over the past few years, the PC industry has seen exponential growth in India. Today, we have announced the launch of our iconic lineup of laptops bringing unparalleled performance, portability, and value to the budget notebook market of India by introducing Zenbook 14 OLED, VivoBook Go Series, and VivoBook classic family revamped with the new AMD Ryzen 7000 series."

Read on to know more details about the newly-launched laptops in India.

ZenBook 14 OLED: Price and top specs

The ZenBook 14 promises to be a lightweight and powerful laptop powered by the new AMD Ryzen 7000 series of CPU. The laptop sports an all-metal design and is 16.9mm thick with 1.39 kg weight. Coming to the storage, this laptop can go up to 1 TB SSD along with a RAM of 16 GB. The display offers 2880 x 1800 resolution with 90Hz refresh rate. The laptop will be available in Jade Black colour and its price starts from INR 89,990. ASUS also revealed that the laptop will also be available with an IPS display option with a 2.5K resolution, 400 nits of brightness and 100% sRGB coverage.

VivoBook Go 14: Price and top specs

The VivoBook Go 14 is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7020 series processor and weighs 1.38 kg. It is 17.9 mm thick, which makes it easy to carry around and a great fit for professionals who are always on the move. The laptop also has 16 GB RAM and 512GB of PCIe Gen 3 SSD storage. The 14-inch IPS NanoEdge screen has a 16:9 aspect ratio, 250 nits brightness, and anti-glare display, claiming to provide stunning, colourful views. The laptop also boasts of using AI Noise cancellation technology in order to boost the quality of calls.

This laptop will be available in Mixed Black, Cool Silver, and Grey Green colours, and prices start from Rs 42,990. The highest model will be available for a price of Rs 56,990.

VivoBook Go 15/Go 15 OLED: Price and top specs

The VivoBook Go 15 and the VivoBook Go 15 OLED are powered by AMD processors with up to Ryzen 5 7520U and have 16GB LPDDR5 RAM along with and a capacity of 512GB PCIe Gen 3 SSD. Both laptops have 180 degree hinges and can be used at different angles. The major difference between the two laptops is the display. As the name suggest, one variant comes with an OLED display while the other has an IPS anti-glare display. Both laptops come with a backlit chiclet keyboard that enables users to work seamlessly, even in the dark.

The colour choices that the laptops will available in are Cool Silver, Mixed Black and Grey Green. The price of the 15-inch OLED laptop starts from INR 50,990 and goes up to INR 64,990.

ASUS Vivobook 14 OLED/15 OLED/16: Price and top specs

Powered by AMD Ryzen 7 7730U/Ryzen 5 7530U processors, the classic Vivobook series laptops come with 16 GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 1 TB of PCIe 3.0 SSD storage. The in-built storage in the laptops is 512 GB. Coming to connectivity, the series comes inbuilt with WiFi 6E for its 720p HD webcam. The laptop has a thickness of just 19.9 mm and weighs 1.6/1.7/1.88 kg respectively.

Price of the VivoBook 14 OLED starts at Rs 67,990, whereas the VivoBook 15 OLED can be bought for a starting price of Rs 65,990. The price of the VivoBook 16 with an IPS panel starts at Rs 55,990.

VivoBook 15X OLED: Price and top specs

Coming to the new VivoBook 15X OLED laptop, it is powered by AMD Ryzen 7000 series processor and has 16 GB of RAM and storage of up to 1TB. The laptop sports a 15.6-inch Full HD OLED display with 1920 x 1080 resolution.

The laptop also features a backlit keyboard and a fingerprint scanner and comes with a battery with power of 50WHr, that is accompanied with a 65W charger for power on the go.

This device will be available in Indie Black and Cool Silver colours, with the price starting from INR 66,990, and the higher end model at INR 74,990.

ASUS Vivobook S 14 Flip: Price and top specs

ASUS Vivobook S 14 Flip, as the name suggests, comes with an impressive 360 degree hinge and serves as your super flexible laptop that can be worked upon at any angle. It is also equipped with the all-new AMD Ryzen 5 7530U CPU and has up to 16GB DDR4 RAM (3200MHz), which can be upgraded to 24GB as well. The laptop claims to take on heavy load work seamlessly. The starting price of the laptop is Rs 66,990.