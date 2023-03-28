Asus launches Strix Scar 16 and 18 premium gaming laptops in India: specs, price and more

If you have been looking for a premium gaming laptop that is bundled with the latest specifications so that you can enjoy playing your favorite titles in the best way possible, Asus India, Republic of Gamers (ROG) has something for you. Asus ROG has just launched premium gaming laptops, the ROG Strix Scar 16 and 18. Not only this, the company has also launched the upgraded ROG Strix Scar 17, Zephyrus M16, and Zephyrus Duo 16.

These models are equipped with the latest processors, promising to provide top-of-the-line gaming and content creation experiences for users. After launching globally at CES 2023, the laptops are now available for purchase in India. The Zephyrus Duo 16 is priced at INR 4,29,990, and the Zephyrus M16 starts at INR 2,99,990.

Talking about the launch, Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, says, "Asus ROG has been at the forefront of the gaming laptop revolution in India and has emerged as the No 1 Gaming brand in the country for the past 4 consecutive year. We believe in delivering ultimate experience to our consumers and the gaming community so that they don't have to look any further. While capturing the essence of the previous models, we have pushed the game even further when it comes to the cutting-edge design, power and performance. Our new range of devices comes packed to the brim with the latest technological innovations that give competitive gamers an edge and casual players a whole new level of gameplay. We are positive that the newly launched devices will further to alleviate the gaming journey of the consumers in India."

ROG Strix Scar 16 and 18 specs and price

The upgraded Strix Scar 16 and 18 laptops feature a new and updated design that sports a clean cut across the lid with black colour. The same design is replicated across the keyboard too. The laptop comes pre-installed with Windows 11 and is powered by Intel's latest 13th generation CPU. Coming to the graphics card, you get Nvidia's RTX 4000 series with a MUX switch. The laptop also boasts of a DDR5 RAM.

Coming to the price, both ROG Strix Scar 16 and the ROG Strix Scar 18 are priced at Rs 2,79,990. The laptops are available online at Asus' website, Amazon and Flipkart. Physically, you can grab the laptops at Asus exclusive stores or ROG stores. Alternatively, you can also purchase the laptops from multi-brand retailers like Croma/Vijay Sales/Reliance Digital and all Asus authorized dealers.

ROG Strix Scar 17 specs and price

The new Strix Scar 17 features a clean cut that sits across the lid sporting a black color, giving it a sleeker look. The same is carried over across the keyboard deck. The laptop is powered by AMD's Ryzen 9 7945HX processor, with Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Laptop GPU with MUX Switch and DDR5 RAM. The ROG Strix Scar 17 is available at a price of Rs 2,69,990.

Zephyrus M16 specs and price

The new Zephyrus M16 comes with a display that promises to offer an immersive experience with 92 per cent screen-to-body ratio and super narrow bezels. With a sharp QHD resolution, along with a 240Hz/3ms panel that supports G-Sync/ Adaptive Sync, the laptop claims to provide a buttery smooth gaming experience. It is powered by Intel's 13th Gen i9-13900H CPU paired with Nvidia RTX 4090 graphics card. The upgraded MUX switch with Advanced Optimus enables you to easily switch between GPUs to maximize performance or battery life, without restarting your laptop.

Further, the laptop features a DDR5-4800 RAM that can now be expanded up to 64GB since the M16 gets two SO-DIMM slots this year. Additionally, a new Full-HD webcam with 3DNR noise reduction and IR technology with Windows Hello support is housed into the slim top bezel. The M16 will also be available with Anime Matrix this year, which is the first for a 16-inch laptop.

The price of the Zephyrus M16 is Rs 2,99,990.

Zephyrus Duo 16 specs and price

The 2023 Zephyrus Duo 16 is a 16" gaming laptop with a 15" chassis. The laptop features a dual screen form factor, promising to be the ultimate, portable, workstation for gamers and creators. The laptop comes in a futuristic and sleek design with a 'Dark Tech' theme. It comes equipped with the latest AMD Ryzen 7000 series Dragon Range family of processors. The Duo 16 also the ROG Intelligent Cooling Ecosystem and claims to be quiet and cool. It is equipped with a large 90Whr battery. It can be charged by either an included 330W adapter, through the conventional DC plug, or through both of the 100W PD charge enabled Type-C ports.

The Zephyrus Duo 16 is the priciest of the lot and costs Rs 4,29,990.

