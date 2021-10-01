Asus launches VivoBook K15 with Intel and AMD configurations, price starts at Rs 46,990

Asus has launched the VivoBook K15 OLED laptop in India as its first VivoBook offering with an OLED display. The company says that the new VivoBook has been designed especially for the Gen Z users and comes in a theme and form-factor specific to the target market.

VivoBook K15 comes in both Intel and AMD configurations and starts retailing for a price of Rs 46,990 for the base variant. Some of the other highlights include a large OLED panel, up to 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. Here is a look at all the variants of the new VivoBook K15 OLED and the prices at which they will be available.

VivoBook K15 OLED price and availability

In total, five variants of the VivoBook K15 will be put up for sale by Asus. Four of these will be powered by an Intel processor while one other will feature an AMD Ryzen chipset.

The base variant among the lot comes with an 11th-gen Intel Core i3 processor and features 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It will be available in two colours - Indie Black and Transparent Silver, through online and offline channels including Amazon, Flipkart, Asus Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, Croma, Vijay Sales and Reliance Digital. The base variant will retail at Rs 46,990 but sees a Rs 1,000 discount during the Flipkart Bog Billion Days sale.

One of the step-up variants with Intel Core i5 processor will retail for Rs 65,990 only through the offline channels mentioned above. Another Intel Core i5 option, with 16GB RAM, will be up for sale only on Flipkart for a price of Rs 68,990. Lastly, an Intel Core i7 processor will be available with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage for a price of Rs 81,990, through both online and offline channels.

As for the AMD configuration, the VivoBook K15 will be available with a Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The laptop will retail exclusively through Flipkart at an introductory price of Rs 59,990, down from its original price of Rs 62,990.

The products will be made available starting Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale from October 3, where it will be offered at a special price during the period. Flipkart Plus Members have an early access to the new Asus laptops from October 2.

VivoBook K15 OLED specifications

The new VivoBook sports a 15.6-inch full HD (1920 x 1080) OLED panel with a 16:9 aspect ratio, 5.75 mm thin bezel, 400 nits and an overall 84 per cent screen-to-body ratio. It runs Windows 10 Home out of the box and will likely be upgradeable to Windows 11 soon, once its starts rolling out.

For graphics, the laptop appoints Intel UHD Graphics and Intel Xe Graphics. Connectivity options onboard include Dual-band WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, a USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A, a USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C, two USB 2.0, one HDMI 1.4, one Audio Jack Combo and one Micro SD Card reader.

There is a 42 Wh battery backing the device. Other features include an HD camera and an array microphone with Cortana voice recognition. The laptop measures 359 x 235 x 17.9 mm and weighs 1.8 Kg.