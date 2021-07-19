Asus looks to address increasing PC demand with new Chromebook series but wary of component price hike

Asus had entered the enterprise PC business last year as the demand for personal machines grew post Covid-19 and believes it is important to provide personalised solutions in the current scenario. The Taiwanese electronics maker recently launched its Chromebook series in India which caters to students and children. The products have been priced very aggressively for now but, the company is wary of the global chip shortage and believes that every brand will be forced to increase the product prices if the situation doesn't improve.

"We have had a great start in the enterprise business. Before the pandemic, people used to buy a PC and everyone at home would use it. There has been a major shift since then and computers have become an individual device. Everyone in the family now needs a PC and that has entirely changed the game," Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Commercial PC and Smartphone, System Business Group, ASUS in India told India Today Tech in an exclusive conversation.

Children are dependent on PCs now more than ever before. Most institutions continue to host online classes that has led to an increased demand of personal screens. However, not everyone is willing to spend on a laptop and that's where the more affordable Chromebooks come into the equation.

"When a shift like this happens, it is important to cater to different users. For example, students are using PCs for online classes, browsing content, and they also love to play games. Most of these children are used to of the Android ecosystem. So, they will find it very easy to migrate to Chromebook which offers a similar kind of experience," Dinesh explained.

The impact of the pandemic was also seen on the smartphone market. There has been an increase in sales as smartphones are more pocket-friendly but, Dinesh believes that they don't solve the purpose entirely. He said that while students can take online classes on a phone, the typing experience is not same as on a PC or Chromebook, which makes it difficult to complete school assignments.

"All the apps are easily accessible on smartphones as well. The challenge is when you start typing on the phone, the keyboard takes up at least 40 per cent of the real estate. It becomes a bit difficult for students to do all the tasks. The laptop offers you the convenience of a full keyboard which increases the typing speed. That's where the Chromebook bridges the gap," he said.

Asus has launched six new Chromebook models with base variant priced at Rs 17,999. These include Chromebook Flip C214 (Rs 23,999), Chromebook C223 (Rs 17,999), Chromebook C423 (Non-Touch Rs 19,999), Chromebook C523 (Non-Touch Rs 20,999), Chromebook C423 (Touch Rs 23,999) and Chromebook C523 (Touch Rs 24,999).

The new Chromebooks come with HD camera, stereo loudspeakers, dual-band Wi-Fi 5 and up to Bluetooth 5.0 for superior online two-way learning and video conferencing. They support storage expansion up to 2TB using a card.

Impact of component shortage

The pandemic has had a major impact on all categories. The global semi-conductor shortage has been widely covered and talked about. The rise in component prices has started to reflect in the product costs. Over the last couple of months, many smartphone and smart TV makers have increased the prices of their products and a similar impact can be seen on laptops, if the situation doesn't improve.

"There is an impact on both laptops and smartphones because of the price hike in semi-conductors. These chips come into different parts of the device and clearly the demand is increasing. The prices are definitely moving upwards but how much will go up is difficult to predict. The consumers should not delay their purchase because every brand will be forced to increase the prices if the cost of components go up," Dinesh said.

He further added that the even the cost of existing products can go up in the future.