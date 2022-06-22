Asus' new laptop is a gaming tablet which seems ahead of its time

Thin bezels, compact form factor, detachable keyboard - these features remind you of the Microsoft Surface laptops. Only this time it's Asus that has combined those attributes with its new tablet-plus-detachable-keyboard gaming laptop - ROG Z Flow 13. It follows last year's Flow X13 convertible and works with the company's external GPU dock accessory, the XG Mobile. The Z Flow 13 is not your regular 2-in-1 laptop. It's more of a portable gaming device that offers a really ramped-up alternative to Apple's iPads.

It will be available in multiple configurations in India at a starting price of Rs 1,36,990. The variant I have with Intel Core i9-12900H, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD and 1,920 x 1,200 display costs Rs 1,81,990 in the country. That's pricey. I agree. It's also one of my many problems with its tablet cum gaming laptop.

I have used it for about two weeks now and I must admit I kind of like the whole implementation here despite the obvious flaws. In fact, I believe the Z Flow 13 is so good that it almost feels ahead of its time. How? Well, let me explain.

Game anywhere, as you like

This is the most interesting and fascinating aspect of Z Flow 13 - it lets you game anywhere, you like. I have never been a PC gamer. Always preferred console over laptop. Yet, I enjoyed every minute of gaming on the Z Flow 13. That's because I didn't have to restrict my gaming setup to one place. I could connect to an external keyboard, mouse or a controller and game on the Z Flow 13 wherever or whenever I liked.

It obviously doesn't give you the kind of performance some of the other gaming laptops do but, is kind of nice. Most games easily run between 40 to 50fps at any given time. There is a Turbo mode within Asus' Armoury Crate that can be enabled when the laptop is plugged into a power source. It further boosts the performance and pushes the frames to nearly 60 frames per second. At times more.

The GPU kicks in real fast and the fans can get loud, especially in the Turbo mode. Also, the laptop heats up despite all the cooling technologies Asus has claimed to use.

It refuses to slow down though. I played Forza Horizon 5, Cricket 22 and a lot of other games on the Z Flow 13 by connecting to a PS 4 controller. Didn't face any connectivity issues and the performance was top-notch apart from the above-mentioned issues. Asus further lets you expand the GPU by purchasing the XG Mobile. There is also an option to connect the laptop with a 4K 60Hz external monitor.

Oh yes, there is a cool transparent window at the back which illuminates when you use the laptop. It's slick. That's not it for this tiny, powerful machine.

Gorgeous display and sturdy build

One area where Asus has genuinely impressed me this year is with its displays. Most of its laptops now come with OLED panels and they are gorgeous for both watching movies and playing games. The ROG Z Flow 13 falls in the same category. It has a beautiful 1920x1080p 13.4-inch display that runs at 120Hz. You can also opt for a 4K panel, but that restricts the refresh rate to just 60Hz.

The screen benefits a lot from Asus' 'tablet first' approach. It's really refreshing to see uniform bezels around a laptop display. They provide enough palm rest for holding the tablet while giving a really modern look to the machine when used with the keyboard accessory. Oh yes, the RGB keyboard comes within the retail box and so does the Stylus and a cool case to carry the whole setup.

The display is perfect for watching movies. It is a touch screen which is Pantone validated and has Dolby Vision HDR support. It has great viewing angles, gets ample bright for reading and scrolls seamlessly.

The Z Flow 13 also gets a tablet's speakers. Honestly, it's a welcome move. The speakers are loud - louder than any of the Asus laptops I have used in the past. They have Dolby Atmos support and are also hi-resolution certified. One can easily enjoy a movie directly out of the speakers at home. The experience is quite immersive.

There are issues, a few

It sounds like a wonderful machine - what's the problem, you may ask! Even after using it for two weeks, I still couldn't understand what the target audience is here or who exactly should I recommend the Z Flow 13 to. Asus has done a commendable job to deliver what it promised. But, there are some obvious issues.

Starting with the form factor itself. The tablet weighs 1.1kgs without the keyboard, which is almost double the iPad or any other Android tablet's weight of the same size. It's thick as a tablet too. Both these factors make it nearly impossible to use the Z Flow 13 as a handheld device.

Use it as a laptop then, you may say! That's a problem too. The keyboard here is not your normal laptop keyboard. It's not sturdy at all. While it's good to use when the whole system is kept on a table, it's equally uncomfortable to use on lap or while traveling. Then, comes the battery, which is to be honest - quite underwhelming. I could squeeze out 4 to 5 hours of battery without gaming. That's on the lower side, especially if you compare it to a tablet. The fast-charging support and a type-C USB port help but, any laptop at this price point would have those.

This brings me to the price. That's an important factor here too. You can get good gaming laptops for almost the same or even less price and if productivity is your priority, then let me remind you that the new MacBook Pro with an M2 chip starts at Rs 1,29,990. The Z Flow 13's cost goes further up if you account for the XG Mobile or a bigger external screen.

Regardless, I am mighty impressed with Z Flow 13. It is a great compact, portable gaming machine I had a lot of fun using. Just that I feel that the world is not ready for a machine like this yet. So, I might have a tough time recommending it.