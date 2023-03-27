Asus ROG 7 to launch in India on April 13, key specs leaked: All details

Asus' next-gen gaming-centric smartphone, the Asus ROG 7, will launch globally, including in India, on April 13. On its social media channel, the company has revealed that fans can watch the live event at 5:30 PM IST. Asus is yet to disclose the official specifications and design, but we can expect the phone to pack Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. One of the key features of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset is that it supports Ray Tracing for a better visual experience. As Nvidia explains, Ray Tracing is a rendering technique that can realistically simulate the lighting of a scene and its objects by rendering physically accurate reflections.

Ahead of the official, an Asus phone, expected to be the ROG 7, has surfaced on Geekbench. A Twitter user, Abhishek Yadav, who has a decent track record with leaks, has also shared some specifications.

The Geekbench listing suggests that the Asus phone, expected to be ROG 7, would include 16GB of RAM and an octa-core SoC. The phone has secured brilliant single-core and multi-core points in the Geekbench test. The phone scored 1,958 and 5,238 respectively. The processor has a max clock of 3.19GHz and features one primary core, four performance cores, and three efficiency cores.

In contrast, the ROG 6, with 18GB of RAM, 256GB storage, and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, scored a "single-core" score of 1,289 points and a "multi-core" score of 4,189.

On the other hand, Yadav on Twitter claims the ROG 7 Ultimate will offer up to 512GB of storage. Although cameras aren't a big focus on gaming-centric smartphones, the ROG 7 Ultimate will reportedly include a 50-megapixel IMX766 camera sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera lens and an 8-megapixel macro camera. The front may include a 32-megapixel sensor.

Moreover, the phone will reportedly weigh 239 grams and measure 10.3 in thickness. This is almost the same as last year's ROG 6 Pro.

We will learn more about the price of the ROG 7 near the launch date, but it is safe to assume that the phone will be priced above Rs 70,000 in India. The Asus ROG 6 launched in India for Rs 71,999 for the sole 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration. The ROG 6 Pro debuted with a price tag of Rs 89,999. The major difference between the two variants lies in the design. The Pro model has an additional 2-inch OLED display and more RAM.