Asus ROG, Acer Predator, other gaming laptops selling at big discounts in Flipkart sale

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale is ongoing right now. We have already listed some of the best smartphone deals that the sale is offering. Now, let us talk about laptops. And while we are doing that, why not talk about the best deals on gaming laptops? From Asus' ROG line of gaming brutes to Acer's Predator line of laptops, Flipkart's sale has all of them available at huge discounts.

The best thing is that these offers on gaming laptops are not just limited to discounts. Flipkart has a discount of Rs 1,500 over and above the discounts. But for that, you will have to use either an ICICI Bank credit card or an Axis Bank credit card. Not just the bank card discounts, Flipkart is giving away some other deals along with the purchase, such as a Google Nest Mini for Rs 1,499, instead of the original price. You also have exchange offers available on all these laptops.

Asus TUF Gaming A17

Asus has perhaps the widest range of gaming laptops. The TUF Gaming A17 is one of the affordable-range gaming laptops and you can get it for Rs 60,990 in the sale. The listed price, however, is Rs 81,990. The laptop has a 17.3-inch 1080p display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The laptop uses an AMD Ryzen 5 CPU paired with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD. There is an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU.

Acer Predator Helios 300

Acer's Predator Helio 300 comes with a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with 16GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD, 6GB Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, a 144Hz 15.6-inch display. Flipkart is selling this laptop for Rs 1,09,990 in the sale, down from the listed price of Rs 1,49,999.

Asus ROG Strix G15

The list of gaming laptops would be incomplete without a ROG laptop. Asus ROG Strix G15 comes with a 15.6-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 4GB of Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics. Flipkart is selling the laptop right now at Rs 74,990, down from the listed price of Rs 1,07,990.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming

Lenovo's IdeaPad range is also among the leading gaming laptops. The IdeaPad Gaming comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor with 8GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, 4GB of Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650, and a 15.6-inch screen but with only a 60Hz refresh rate. The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming is available for Rs 59,990 in the sale, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 82,490.

HP Pavilion Gaming

HP's Omen range is the best for gaming, but its Pavilion series also has some entry-level gaming laptops if you are on a budget. The HP Pavilion Gaming comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD, 4GB of Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650, and a 15.6-inch 60Hz IPS display. The HP Pavilion Gaming is available to buy at Rs 56,990, down from the listed price of Rs 59,990.