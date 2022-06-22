Asus ROG Flow Z13 2-in-1 gaming tablet, TUF Dash F15 launched in India: Price, specifications

Asus has launched its new ROG Flow Z13 2-in-1 gaming tablet in India. The new Flow Z13 is the world's first detachable 2-in-1 gaming tablet. Alongside the ROG Flow Z13, Asus has also launched its new TUF Dash F15 laptop in India.

ROG Flow Z13 India price and specifications

The ROG Flow Z13 sports a 13.4-inch touch screen display with up to 4K resolution. Users can switch between Full HD and 120Hz refresh rate or 4K resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. The laptop offers a 16:10 aspect ratio and 500 nits of peak brightness.

The 2-in-1 gaming tablet comes with the latest Intel 12th-gen Core i9-12900H processor. It is paired with up to 16GB 5200MHz DDR5 RAM, 1TB of M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. The gaming tablet also comes with 4GB of Nvidia RTX 3050Ti GPU with the Asus MUX switch.

Asus claims that the device's vapour chamber and 0dB Ambient Cooling enable silent operation during light tasks.

Users can attach the tablet to a backlit RGB keyboard with Aura Sync support. The keyboard offers key travel of 1.7mm and has a built-in kickstand. The 2-in-1 device has multiple ports, including a ROG XG Mobile Interface, one Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB 2.0 Type-A, a micro SD card reader, and a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port.

Asus has packed a 56WHr battery with 100W fast charging support. It offers dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support. For video calls and streaming, there is a 720P webcam and an 8MP rear camera. The device weighs about 1.1kgs and is 12mm thin.

Asus ROG Flow Z13 price in India starts at Rs 1,36,990. It will be available for purchase via Asus e-shop, Flipkart, Amazon India, ROG stores, Croma, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital, etc.

Asus TUF Dash F15 price in India and specifications

The TUF Dash F15 gets a 2022 refresh. It sports a 15.6-inch IPS display with up to 300Hz refresh rate support. The laptop comes with the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12650H CPU and RTX 3070 Mobile GPU (80W + 25W Dynamic Boost). With the addition of the new MUX switch, the TUF Dash F15 offers optimal GPU performance with a maximised gaming experience.

The laptop offers up to 16GB of DDR5 RAM and 1TB of M.2 NVME PCIe 3.0 SSD. There is a Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, an RJ45 LAN port, an HDMI 2.0 port and a 3.5mm headphone jack

There is a 76WHr battery pack with 100W PD charging support. The Asus TUF Dash F15 comes with a starting price of Rs 90,990. It will be available for purchase via Asus e-shop, Flipkart, Amazon India, ROG stores, Croma, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital, etc.